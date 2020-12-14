Cyberpunk 2077 bugs are best when set to musical improv

Unlike approximately every single one of my friends, I did not spend this weekend playing Cyberpunk 2077, but I was still exposed to all its many amusing bugs, glitches, and silly weapons. I’ve seen V’s penis clipping through his trousers, characters with disappearing penises, and a sex toy (shaped like a penis) used as a melee weapon. They’re all quite funny, including the ones that don’t involve penises, but as someone who has not yet played this game I can confidently say that the bugs are best experienced with the vocal and instrumental improv accompaniment of a fella called Blindboy.

Blindboy has done plenty of this before with Red Dead Redemption 2, playing and mixing live songs while improvising lyrics about things going on around him in game. He does it quite often over on his Twitch channel. For those of us that don’t know him, Matt Cox explained during some of Blindboy’s RDR2 shenanigans this summer that he’s a podcaster and musician and “that Irish guy from the Rubberbandits who wears a bag on his head”.

Honestly though, you don’t need to have read his resume to appreciate the lyrical lament “I paid fifty euro for the game and you’re both dressed the same” directed at two NPCs wearing identical clothing who spawned next to one another.

Trying to write hyperreal post-punk songs in the incredibly glitchy world of cyberpunk 2077* All instruments performed live, mixed produced as improv, last night on my twitch stream pic.twitter.com/xM7CxdxmjH — The Blindboy Podcast (@Rubberbandits) December 12, 2020

You can catch the hour and a half of music and goofs on Twitch, thought he’s highlighted some of the best bits in that there Tweet. At one point he becomes quite taken with a police officer snapping cellphone pictures while a duplicate phone hangs in midair.

Blindboy explains that he’s been quite enjoying Cyberpunk 2077, saying “Its given me a new feeling that I’ve never had before from a game. And I can’t describe it. It’s like I’m frustrated that I’m not inside the game. It’s that immersive.” He explains at the beginning of the livestream why he feels he can compose music to RDR2 and not, say, GTA 5. “There’s something about the environment of Red Dead that contains existential truths,” he says, while he finds GTA 5 more “sterile”. He’s unsure if Cyberpunk 2077 will lend itself to live songwriting.

By the end of the show, Blindboy concludes that he’ll really enjoy playing Cyberpunk alone, but maybe not so much on stream. Get your goofs here and now, then, since it doesn’t sound like he’ll be making it a regular thing as he has with RDR2.

In other Cyberpunk 2077 news today, CD Projekt Red are planning regular updates and fixes on PC, but in the meantime here’s a Cyberpunk 2077 tweak that can improve your PC performance.