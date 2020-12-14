Best PC games New PC games 2020 Deals Best graphics cards Best free PC games Best Minecraft shaders for 1.16.3 Best Warzone loadout for Season 6

Cyberpunk 2077: can you sell cars?

Here's whether or not you can sell your vehicles in Cyberpunk 2077.

Jake Green

Guides Editor

14th December 2020 / 4:08PM

For as big and shiny as Cyberpunk 2077 is, there are some basic features missing, ones that you’d expect to be in an open-world RPG like this. There’s not much explanation into many aspects of the game, meaning simple things like owning a vehicle can be confusing at first. One of the questions you might have is whether or not you can sell vehicles. I’ll explain this and more in this guide.

Can you sell cars in Cyberpunk 2077?

Given how hard it is to make money (check out our money making guide here), you’d hope there was an option to sell back your vehicles in Cyberpunk 2077. Unfortunately, this is not the case. You cannot sell cars, or vehicles of any kind. This is a huge bummer, but just means you’ll need to be more careful when buying cars, making sure you absolutely want to fork out the cash.

It’s possible that the ability to sell cars will be added by the devs in the future. For now, you will need to hang onto them. To plan out your car purchases, visit our cars list.

Hopefully this feature is added into Cyberpunk 2077 soon. For more on the game, be sure to check out our look at how to romance Judy and other characters. Elsewhere there’s our look at the best PC settings to use while playing.

Jake Green

Guides Editor

