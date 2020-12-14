Players of Cyberpunk 2077 will likely have noticed a hacking minigame appear a great many times throughout V’s journey. This minigame will appear when you use Breach Protocol on an enemy, but it can also be used on certain machines and access points to get extra money. It’s a fairly confusing minigame that isn’t well-explained by the game, but our Cyberpunk 2077 hacking minigame guide will walk you through exactly how it all works, so you’ll never be confused again by this strange screen of codes and sequences.

Cyberpunk 2077 hacking minigame – Breach Protocol explained

There’s been a lot of confusion around the Breach Protocol hacking minigame in Cyberpunk 2077, because the game really doesn’t explain it very well. So I’m going to make this as simple and easy to follow as possible.

Your aim with this minigame is to use the grid on the left to complete the sequence (or sequences) on the right. There are four parts to look at every time you enter the Breach Protocol hacking minigame:

Grid (left): this is where you pick tiles to piece together the code sequence(s) you need to complete.

(left): this is where you pick tiles to piece together the code sequence(s) you need to complete. Sequence List (right): a list of possible sequences you can complete, and the effect each one will give.

(right): a list of possible sequences you can complete, and the effect each one will give. Timer (top-left): your time remaining. This timer only starts after you click your first tile in the grid.

(top-left): your time remaining. This timer only starts after you click your first tile in the grid. Buffer (top-right): the number of tiles you can pick (this is confusing, I’ll explain more below).

Let’s take the example in the screenshot above. Here, I have just one possible sequence, which means my aim is to use the grid to create the sequence E9-1C-E9.

You don’t have the full grid of tiles to choose from, though. At any given moment, you can only choose tiles in a specific column or row. With each click, it switches between column and row, and you have to stay on the same line as the previous tile you picked. Think of it like a game of Snake. You have to move in right angles.

Sometimes there are two or three different sequences, and it is possible to complete multiple at once, but it of course depends on the sequences. Sometimes it’s impossible, which means you’ll have to choose which sequence(s) to complete and which sequence(s) to ignore.

How does the Buffer work?

You only have a certain number of tiles you can choose, as shown by your Buffer. So in the screenshot above, I have four clicks available. Taking the example in the screenshot, my first tile is allowed to not fit with the sequence, as long as the remaining three are correct.

So if I were to choose BD-E9-1C-E9, then that would still be a success, because I’ll still have completed the sequence E9-1C-E9. And in fact, this is how I would have to do it, because you can see on the top row there is no E9 to pick for my first tile.

But I can’t break the sequence up with an incorrect tile. So if I were able to create the sequence E9-1C-BD-E9, then that would be a failure even though I picked all the right tiles, because I broke up the sequence with that BD.

This Buffer is how you can complete multiple sequences at once. If, for example, I had a second possible sequence that went BD-E9-1C, then my solution in the above screenshot would solve both sequences at once, giving me both effects.

