Cyberpunk 2077: how to unlock double jump and charged jump

There’s a wide range of cyberware upgrades you can install on V in Cyberpunk 2077. These range from new eyes that let you zoom, to reinforced legs allowing for huge leaps. You can even add a double jump and a charged jump to your character. Here’s how to do so.

In this Cyberpunk 2077 guide:

How to unlock double jump in Cyberpunk 2077

To unlock double jump in Cyberpunk 2077 you will need to head to Victor Vektor, the Ripperdoc you meet at the start of the game. A good way to find him is to head into your journal and select the quest where you can pay him back the money you owe. This will lead you to him, or you can head to the location shown in the image below.



Once you’re there, speak to Victor and take a look at the range of cyberware items he has on offer. The double jump is listed under the Legs menu. It costs 45,000 eddies to install. If you’re short on cash be sure to check out our money making guide.

How to unlock charge jump

To unlock the charge jump you must also head to Victor. You can find the charged jump upgrade under the Legs menu, it’ll cost you 45,000 eddies. Hold the jump button to charge up your jump and release to soar into the air.

