Cyberpunk 2077 story quests list: how many quests and acts are there?

The Cyberpunk 2077 story is where the game truly shines, in spites of all its other faults. Comprised of several acts and chapters, each with multiple branching quests, it can be fairly tricky to figure out how far along into the story you are. Our Cyberpunk 2077 story quests list will walk you through exactly how many quests are in each section of the story, so you’ll know how much there is left to do before you reach the end.

Spoilers follow, obviously. You’ve been warned.

How many acts are in the Cyberpunk 2077 story?

There are only two acts in Cyberpunk 2077. The first act ends shortly after you see the Cyberpunk 2077 title flash up at the end of a certain pivotal quest. From there, technically, you’re in the final act of the main story.

This is pretty misleading though. The second act is far, far larger than the first. Really, you can split it up like so:

Prologue (Lifepath intro)

Act 1 (pre-Heist)

Act 2 (post-Heist)

Final mission (depending on your choices, this may take upwards of two hours in of itself).

Cyberpunk 2077 story quests list

If you really want to figure out how far into the Cyberpunk 2077 story you are, then you should consult the below story quests list. Here is every main mission in order, from prologue to ending:

Prologue quests

Here are all the main story quests in the Prologue:

The Nomad/The Street Kid/The Corpo-Rat This mission is determined by your choice of Lifepath. After that, all the Lifepaths converge into the same questline.

Practice Makes Perfect

The Rescue

Act 1 quests

Here are all the main story quests in Act 1:

The Ripperdoc

The Ride

The Pickup

The Information

The Heist

Love Like Fire

Act 2 quests

Here are all the main story quests in Act 2:

Playing For Time

After Playing For Time, there are four lines of quests that make up the first section of Act 2:

Automatic Love -> The Space In Between -> Disasterpiece -> Double Life

M’ap Tann Pelen -> I Walk The Line -> Never Fade Away -> Transmission

Ghost Town -> Lightning Breaks -> Life During Wartime

Down On The Street -> Gimme Danger

After completing all of these, you finish with the following quests:

Play It Safe

Search And Destroy

Ending quests

The ending commences with the quest Nocturne OP551N. At this point, you are warned that once you embark upon the mission Nocturne OP55N1, there’s no going back until you finish the main story. So you’ll want to complete any side-quests you want to complete now, before you trigger the start of this quest.

Because of the different endings available in Cyberpunk 2077, there are various different questlines to follow here depending on the choices you’ve made and will make:

Nocturne OP551N -> Last Caress -> Totalimmortal -> Where Is My Mind? Requires you to adhere to Hanako’s plan.

Nocturne OP551N -> For Whom The Bell Tolls -> Knockin’ On Heaven’s Door -> New Dawn Fades Requires you to adhere to Johnny’s plan.

Nocturne OP551N -> We Gotta Live Together -> Forward To Death -> Belly Of The Beast -> All Along The Watchtower Requires you to complete all Panam’s sidequests (ending with Queen Of The Highway), and then choose to contact Panam during the final quest).

Nocturne OP551N -> (Don’t Fear) The Reaper -> Path Of Glory Complete all Johnny-centric side quests (Chippin’ In, Blistering Love, Holdin’ On, A Like Supreme), and then refuse to choose while on the rooftop. Eventually Johnny suggests a new plan which leads to this questline.



There you have it! That’s every main quest in Cyberpunk 2077, so now you should have a good idea of how far in you are, and how much there is left to do in the main story. While you’re here, you may want to consult our Cyberpunk 2077 romance guide for a walkthrough on all romance options and choices in the game.