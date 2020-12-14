Cyberpunk 2077 transmog option: change your clothing appearance while keeping the stats

Players of Cyberpunk 2077 have quickly realised that you have to make a choice between being powerful and looking cool. Equipping yourself with the highest-armor clothes will invariably lead to you looking absurd. This has led many players to ask whether Cyberpunk 2077 has a transmog feature that allows you to change the visuals of your clothes without changing the stats. Read the below Cyberpunk 2077 transmog guide to find out what you can do to make V look just a little bit cooler.

Cyberpunk 2077 transmog explained

What is transmog? Simply put, it’s the ability to change the visual look of your clothes without actually changing the clothes themselves. In the context of Cyberpunk 2077, it means making your clothes look different while keeping their stat bonuses and armor values.

This is particularly important in Cyberpunk 2077, because as you may have noticed, constantly picking the highest-stat clothing for V almost always ends up making them look completely ridiculous, and just about as far from “cool” as possible.

Does Cyberpunk 2077 have transmog?

Deplorably, Cyberpunk 2077 has no official, full transmog feature. If you want to benefit from a certain item’s stats, you have to wear it, and it has to look the way it is. Sucks, I know.

However, I’ve found one workaround. It’s still not great, but it does allow you to look a little less ridiculous while still enjoying the full stats of all your clothing. The solution is to equip something in your “Special” clothing slot in your inventory. It’s where you can place any full-body clothes items in your inventory. If you put one of these full-body clothes items on, then visually all your other clothes will disappear, leaving you just wearing that special clothing item. But you’ll still receive all the stats and perks of the hidden clothing.

The first piece of clothing of this kind you’ll likely come across (and get to keep) are the bandages you’re wrapped in for the start of Act 2. After this you’re likely to find one or two jumpsuits and other special clothing items during your travels, which may up the “cool” factor a little bit more.

That's everything we have to report on transmog capabilities in Cyberpunk 2077.