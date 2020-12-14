How to disable nudity in Cyberpunk 2077: nudity censor explained

Cyberpunk 2077, as advertised, features a great deal of nudity. From the first moments of character creation to the game’s various sex scenes, there’s plenty of nudity to see. But if you’re looking for a way to turn off all that nakedness, you’ve come to the right place. This quick guide will walk you through how to disable nudity in Cyberpunk 2077 so that everyone, including your own character, will remain at least somewhat clothed throughout the course of the game.

How to disable nudity in Cyberpunk 2077

To disable nudity in Cyberpunk 2077, you need to be in the main menu of the game, because the option won’t be available if you’ve already loaded a save. From the main menu, head to the Settings screen and click on the Gameplay tab. Scroll to the bottom, and you’ll see an option called “Nudity Censor”. Toggle this option to “On”.

Now, when you start a new game or load a save, even without any clothes on you won’t be able to see V’s private bits. They’ll be appropriately covered with undergarments. It’s also worth noting that if you have the Nudity Censor enabled when you start a new game, you won’t have the option to customise your V’s genitals; nor will you have the option to customise V’s breast size if you chose the female body type.

The nudity censor will prevent you from seeing any nudity throughout the game, whether you’re in your inventory, or looking down at your player model in first-person, or viewing your character in the game’s Photo Mode. You’ll even be covered during sex scenes. The same goes for all other characters in the game as well. There won’t be a P, V, N, A, or even J in sight.

If you wish to re-enable nudity in Cyberpunk 2077, then you’ll have to save, quit to the main menu, turn off the Nudity Censor, and then reload your previous save.

