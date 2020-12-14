Best PC games New PC games 2020 Deals Best graphics cards Best free PC games Best Minecraft shaders for 1.16.3 Best Warzone loadout for Season 6

Support us
Visit our store
Now streaming live:

How to disable nudity in Cyberpunk 2077: nudity censor explained

How to turn off nudity in Cyberpunk 2077

Ollie Toms

Guides Writer

14th December 2020 / 1:26PM

Featured post How to turn off nudity in Cyberpunk 2077

Cyberpunk 2077, as advertised, features a great deal of nudity. From the first moments of character creation to the game’s various sex scenes, there’s plenty of nudity to see. But if you’re looking for a way to turn off all that nakedness, you’ve come to the right place. This quick guide will walk you through how to disable nudity in Cyberpunk 2077 so that everyone, including your own character, will remain at least somewhat clothed throughout the course of the game.

How to disable nudity in Cyberpunk 2077

To disable nudity in Cyberpunk 2077, you need to be in the main menu of the game, because the option won’t be available if you’ve already loaded a save. From the main menu, head to the Settings screen and click on the Gameplay tab. Scroll to the bottom, and you’ll see an option called “Nudity Censor”. Toggle this option to “On”.

Now, when you start a new game or load a save, even without any clothes on you won’t be able to see V’s private bits. They’ll be appropriately covered with undergarments. It’s also worth noting that if you have the Nudity Censor enabled when you start a new game, you won’t have the option to customise your V’s genitals; nor will you have the option to customise V’s breast size if you chose the female body type.

A screenshot of the Gameplay tab of the main menu in Cyberpunk 2077, with the Nudity Censor highlighted.

The nudity censor will prevent you from seeing any nudity throughout the game, whether you’re in your inventory, or looking down at your player model in first-person, or viewing your character in the game’s Photo Mode. You’ll even be covered during sex scenes. The same goes for all other characters in the game as well. There won’t be a P, V, N, A, or even J in sight.

If you wish to re-enable nudity in Cyberpunk 2077, then you’ll have to save, quit to the main menu, turn off the Nudity Censor, and then reload your previous save.

And that’s all you need to know about nudity in Cyberpunk 2077. On a somewhat related note, why not now take a look at our Cyberpunk 2077 romance guide for a walkthrough of the choices you’ll need to make to end up with the character you desire?

Tagged with , , , .

If you click our links to online stores and make a purchase we may receive a few pennies. Find more information here.

Who am I?

Ollie Toms

Guides Writer

Ollie is known round these parts for having the deepest voice in existence. Some say he used to be quite good at Rocket League. His favourite pastime is burying his face in the warm fur of his two cats.

More by me

Support RPS and get an ad-free site, extra articles, and free stuff! Tell me more
Please enable Javascript to view comments.

Please log in to reply.

Advertisement

More of this sort of thing

Cyberpunk 2077 hacking minigame: Breach Protocol explained

Now you can finally understand how Breach Protocol works

2

Cyberpunk 2077 story quests list: how many quests and acts are there?

Every quest in the main Cyberpunk 2077 story

Cyberpunk 2077 third person mode: can you go third-person in Cyberpunk 2077?

Does third-person mode exist in Cyberpunk 2077?

4

Cyberpunk 2077: how to fix your vehicle camera if it's stuck in first person

Here's how to switch it to third person.

Latest articles

The RPS Advent Calendar 2020, December 14th

My many businesses are run by a monkey

1

Cyberpunk 2077 devs promise "regular updates and fixes" on PC

16

Cyberpunk 2077 hacking minigame: Breach Protocol explained

Now you can finally understand how Breach Protocol works

2

Cyberpunk 2077 story quests list: how many quests and acts are there?

Every quest in the main Cyberpunk 2077 story