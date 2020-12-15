Cyberpunk 2077 builds guide: the best builds and perks to choose

Creating the best possible Cyberpunk 2077 build is a very layered process. Not only do you have to consider the attributes, skills, and perks to increase, but you’ve also got to consider the right weapons, mods, and cyberware to go along with a build in order to make it truly powerful. Our Cyberpunk 2077 builds guide will walk you through multiple top-tier builds, covering in detail the exact perks to unlock and weapons to use, to ensure you’re cleaning out rooms of enemies in record time even on the toughest difficulty settings.



On this page:

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Cyberpunk 2077 builds: attributes, skills, and perks

Builds in Cyberpunk 2077 are made up of attributes, skills, and perks. There are five attributes in Cyberpunk 2077, and each attribute has two or three associated skills. Each skill, in turn, has a tree of perks to be upgraded.

That’s the hierarchy: Attributes -> Skills -> Perks.

Each skill has its own level which can be increased, Skyrim-style, the more you do things associated with that skill. Each skill maxes out at level 20, but it’s capped by your attribute level. So if your Reflexes attribute is at level 12, then your Handguns skill is capped to 12.

As you level up a skill, you’ll unlock various benefits which will help you in different ways – but they’ll also allow you to unlock more perks grouped under that skill. Certain perks also have multiple levels, so you can put 2 or 3 points into the same perk to upgrade its effect.

Stealth Revolver Build

By far the most enjoyable Cyberpunk 2077 build I’ve come across so far is this powerful Stealth Revolver build. If you’ve found you like the punchiness of the revolvers in Cyberpunk, you’ll love this build, which makes use of extremely high headshot and crit potential to one-shot most enemies while stealthing around with a silenced hand cannon. Even after breaking stealth, your damage potential is still through the roof, allowing you to deal with bosses with ease – as long as you hit those headshots.

The two key Attributes here are Reflexes and Cool. Within these attributes, your key skills are Handguns, Stealth, and Cold Blood. Handguns and Stealth are obviously essential in this build, but Cold Blood is also a worthy skill to explore as it allows you to access various global benefits (including a +50% increase to your headshot damage).

Essential Perks

Handguns: Rio Bravo, High Noon, Desperado, Long Shot Drop Pop, A Fistful Of Eurodollars, Westworld, Brainpower, The Good, The Bad And The Ugly

Rio Bravo, High Noon, Desperado, Long Shot Drop Pop, A Fistful Of Eurodollars, Westworld, Brainpower, The Good, The Bad And The Ugly Stealth: Silent And Deadly, Strike From The Shadows, Assassin, From The Shadows

Silent And Deadly, Strike From The Shadows, Assassin, From The Shadows Cold Blood: Cold Blood, Critical Condition, Coldest Blood, Frozen Precision, Cold And Calculating, Merciless

Weapons & Mods

The Overture Power Revolver is the best fit for this build that I’ve found. You don’t need a high fire rate while stealthing around and one-shotting enemies: just a tonne of high damage potential. Look for the highest possible headshot multiplier in an Overture, then give it a silencer which increases crit chance if possible.

When it comes to attacking out of stealth, I like to switch to an RT-46 Burya Tech Revolver, which deals even higher damage per shot than the Overture. It lacks a muzzle slot for a silencer, which is the only reason I use the Overture for stealth. With all your other equipment and cyberware, just look for any opportunity to increase crit chance and damage, and headshot damage.

Quickhack build

Without a doubt, this Quickhack build is the most overpowered build you can possibly make in Cyberpunk 2077 right now. Once perfected, this build allows you to kill a dozen enemies in quick succession without ever drawing a weapon. You can win fights without even stepping into combat. I personally don’t find this to be fun in the slightest, but for breezing through every encounter, there’s no better build.

The key Attribute here is Intelligence, and you’ll be upgrading both its associated skills. Breach Protocol will give you all the RAM and hacking potential you need, while Quickhacking is the true hero of the build, allowing you to craft ridiculously powerful Legendary Quickhacks, giving them increased damage, and allowing them to spread to nearby enemies.

If you need some help understanding the hacking minigame used for Breach Protocol, be sure to check out our Cyberpunk 2077 hacking minigame guide.

Essential Perks

Breach Protocol: Mass Vulnerability, Mass Vulnerability: Resistances, Mass Vulnerability: Quickhacks, Total Recall, Totaler Recall, Cloud Cache, Efficiency, Hackathon, Head Start, Compression

Mass Vulnerability, Mass Vulnerability: Resistances, Mass Vulnerability: Quickhacks, Total Recall, Totaler Recall, Cloud Cache, Efficiency, Hackathon, Head Start, Compression Quickhacking: Bloodware, Biosynergy, Forget-Me-Not, Hacker’s Manual, Daisy Chain, Signal Support, Subliminal Message, Diffusion, Mnemonic, School Of Hard Hacks, Plague, Hacker Overlord, Critical Error, Bartmoss’ Legacy, Optimization, Master RAM Liberator

Weapons & Mods

Weapons? What weapons? Use whatever you want. Your Quickhacks are your main weapons here.

As for mods and cyberware, that’s a different story. Your aim is to beeline straight to Legendary Quickhacks with this build. Key quickhacks are Ping, Short Circuit, Synapse Burnout, and Suicide. Thanks to the Critical Error perk, your Quickhacks can crit, so any cyberware or modifications which increase your crit chance will be essential, alongside anything which boosts your RAM capacity and recovery rate.

That’s all we’ve got in terms of top-tier Cyberpunk builds for the time being, but we’ve got plenty more to discuss with this game. Check out our Cyberpunk 2077 romance guide for details on how to strike up a relationship with whoever you like. Or, if you’re wondering how far into the main story you might be, feel free to consult our Cyberpunk 2077 story quests list.