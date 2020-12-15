Cyberpunk 2077 change appearance: can you change your character's hair, face and body type?

One of the first choices you’ll make in Cyberpunk 2077 is that of your character’s appearance. There’s a fairly deep suite of customisation options to play with, and given that you’ll see your character every time you open your inventory you’ll want to put some time in. Once you’ve started your story in Night City you’ll probably be wondering whether you can change your appearance after the initial section. Here’s what you need to know.

Can you change your character’s appearance in Cyberpunk 2077?

No, you cannot change your character’s base appearance in Cyberpunk 2077. After the initial character customisation section, you will not be able to change face, body, voice or hairstyle. You’ll unfortunately be stuck with your first choice for the long run.

When will you see your character?

Given that Cyberpunk 2077 is mostly a first-person game, you won’t see your character all that often while playing. You will however see yourself every time you head into the inventory, and in photo mode. Some buildings have mirrors you can interact with, showing your character. When you head to clothing merchants you’ll also get a chance to see V’s look, helping you pick the perfect outfit. There aren’t really cutscenes in-game, so other than that, you’ll be in first-person.

Will a character editor be added in the future?

We have no official news on post launch additions to Cyberpunk 2077. Given the developer’s track record with The Witcher 3, it’s likely that there will be significant updates in the future, but we will have to see whether this includes a character editor.

