EA Play will now become part of Xbox Game Pass for PC next year

All of EA Play’s games on Xbox Game Pass would’ve made for one hell of a Christmas present, sure. But while today was meant to be the big day, it looks like it’ll be a couple more months before EA’s catalogue is rolled into Microsoft’s already-generous subscription service. Xbox today announced that it’ll be 2021 before The Sims, Battlefield, Dragon Age and friends become part of your Game Pass subscription.

EA Play (formerly Origin Access) is the publisher’s own £4-a-month subscription service, letting you play a good range of classics from EA’s back catalogue. While new titles are locked behind EA Play Pro, the base subscription will still get you a good 10-hour trial at the publisher’s newest newness.

Even without those hot new games, though, there’s a lotta neat stuff included in EA Play. Getting everything from Mass Effect to Sim City 2000 on Games Pass is a pretty massive boon. Unfortunately, today’s collaboration was postponed at the last minute, with an update from the Games Pass team explaining that EA Play won’t be coming to Game Pass’ PC version until sometime next year.

“When we originally set out to write this blog post, which would announce the availability of EA Play on PC with Xbox Game Pass, it looked a little bit different. Unfortunately, what had been a celebratory post is now one asking for a little more patience: We made the decision to delay until 2021 the release of EA Play on PC as part of the Xbox Game Pass for PC and Ultimate memberships.”

Of course, EA Play has been a part of Xbox Game Pass for Xboxes since November. Game Pass itself is still getting new games on the regular, adding the likes of Doom Eternal and Va-11 Hall-A earlier this month. It’s just that, for now, we’ll have to live without it including, uhh, Crusader: No Remorse?

I think we’ll be fine.