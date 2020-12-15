Best PC games New PC games 2020 Best graphics cards Best free PC games Best Minecraft shaders Best Warzone loadout Cyberpunk 2077 guides

The Weekspot Podcast: Cyberpunk 2077 reviewed and The Game Awards 2020 recapped

Colm Ahern

Video Producer

15th December 2020 / 6:00PM

V from Cyberpunk 2077 jacking in for a braindance

I get it. Every article, podcast and video revolves around one topic and you’re almost at breaking point. But… if you’re not there yet, then listen to this episode of The PC Gaming Weekspot! The Big Game is indeed a big game, so there’s a lot to say about Cyberpunk 2077.

This week, in Headlines and Hot Takes, we discuss all of the news coming out of Geoff Keighley’s Night Of Trailers And Announcements, like the official reveal of the new Perfect Dark, we chat about the very Dead Space-y The Callisto Protocol, and we wonder what’s in store for us after watching the new Mass Effect trailer. But, even with The Game Awards 2020 recap, there’s still time for Tech Corner

And, yes, Cyberpunk 2077 dominates Show And Tell. I’ve played around 20 hours or so, and Matthew’s absolutely rinsed the thing, so the two of us go in-depth on CD Projekt Red’s futuristic GTA. The guns, the story, the unsettling adverts scattered around Night City: we don’t leave a single cyber stone unturned.

Because cyberpunk is on everyone’s minds lately, this week’s Mystery Steam Reviews is all about the cyberpunk genre. The only problem is that we probably should’ve figured out what that meant beforehand. And we round out the show by opening The Weekspot mailbag and answering your Burning Questions.

To check out this week’s edition of The PC Gaming Weekspot you can listen or watch on this page, or you can subscribe to our lovely little podcast via all of your podcatching apps. RSS feed, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music, Pocket Casts, Stitcher, TuneIn, Deezer: take your pick!

If you’ve got any Burning Questions for us, you can reach us by emailing weekspot@rockpapershotgun.com, or you can stick them in the comments here and we’ll try get to them on the next episode.

Sonic the Hedgehog apologist and video maker. It's pronounced "Cull-um".

More by me

