Best XM4 loadout and class setup in Warzone

The XM4 doesn’t do anything special, but it’ll get the job done, and that’s exactly what you want from a weapon in Warzone. Despite lacking any strong suits, it’s a reliable assault rifle with stability that translates nicely over to Warzone. In this guide I’ll explain how to set up the XM4 for Warzone, with explanations on each attachment used.

Best XM4 loadout in Warzone

To kick things off, here’s a rundown of the five attachments you need to create the best XM4 loadout in Warzone:

Optic: Sillix Holoscout

Barrel: 13.5” Reinforced Heavy

Underbarrel: Foregrip

Magazine: STANAG 60 Rnd

Rear Grip: SASR Jungle Grip

To start with, I’ve opted for the Sillix Holoscout scope as it gives you a nice mixture of range, clarity, and ADS speed. As we want greater damage range, the 13.5” Reinforced Heavy barrel absolutely does the trick, and also gives you a bullet velocity boost so your shots will land that bit faster.

The Foregrip will help reduce horizontal sway when firing for those prolonged engagements, and the 60 Round Mag will mean you shouldn’t have to reload all that often. Again, perfect for taking on multiple enemies who, more often than not, will be rocking armour.

Finally, I’ve opted for the SASR Jungle Grip as it boosts your ADS speed and gives you flinch resistance for those all-important shootouts.

Secondary weapon

If you’re taking the Overkill Perk I’d recommend equipping either an SMG or Shotgun. Ideally you’ll want something that’s easy to handle and will drop enemies very quickly. You can’t go wrong with the MP5, MP7, and the R9 Shotgun.

If you aren’t opting for Overkill, then I’d suggest the Diamatti or Renetti pistols as they’re both capable of finishing off enemies with quick three round bursts.

Best XM4 loadout with Perks and Equipment

Of course, you’ll want a solid range of Perks and Equipment to compliment your Warzone XM4 loadout. Below I’ve put together a few of my top picks:

Perk 1: Cold Blooded/Double Time/EOD

Perk 2: Overkill/Ghost

Perk 3: Amped

Lethal: C4/Semtex

Tactical: Stun Grenade

Take your pick out of Cold Blooded, Double Time, or EOD. They’re all great options, it’s just dependent on what your playstyle is. If you’re an aggressive player who likes to push enemy teams, Double Time is a useful tool to close the gap fast. EOD is brilliant for minimising damage from grenades if you like holding positions, while Cold Blooded will hide you from the likes of thermal sights and Sentry Turrets.

For Perk 2, Overkill and Ghost are your two best bets. Overkill allows you to equip a primary weapon in your secondary weapon slot, and you may want to swap off the XM4 for close range fights. If you’re happy with just a pistol, Ghost will hide you from UAVs which is excellent for upping your survivability.

Amped is brilliant for swapping your weapons fast and it’s invaluable if you’ve not got enough time to reload.

When it comes to lethal equipment, C4 and Semtex are your best bets. C4 doesn’t have the range it used to, but it’ll still wipe out vehicles with ease or help you breach buildings. Semtex is a better option if you’re after something with more range.

Finally, hit someone with a Stun Grenade and they’ll be disoriented for ages. It’s ridiculously strong for pushing enemy teams: land a stun, push, easily secure a kill.

And that wraps up our guide to the best XM4 class loadout we’ve found so far in Call Of Duty: Warzone. But we’ve got plenty more Warzone guides for you to peruse! Why not start with our best Warzone guns guide?