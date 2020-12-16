Call of Duty Warzone all War Tracks: Every song you can play in your vehicle
How to play DMX and other War Tracks in Warzone.
In Warzone, you can blast out some absolute tunes from your vehicle as you marauder through Verdansk or Rebirth Island. We’ll all have our personal favourites, but with a bunch of new ones coming out in the Cold War Season One Battle Pass, I’ve put together a full list of all the War Tracks available in Warzone.
On this page:
- War Tracks currently available in Warzone
- Previous War Tracks no longer unlockable
- How to use and equip War Tracks
War Tracks currently available in Warzone
In order to unlock War Tracks in Warzone, you need to progress the Battle Pass. Not to worry though – you don’t have to buy the premium Battle Pass to unlock War Tracks! No, these Season 1 bops are all available just for progressing. Here’s what you can get at what tiers.
Black Ops 1 Mixtape – Season 1 Tier 1
- Black Ops – 115
- Black Ops – Rooftops
- Black Ops – Pentagon
- Black Ops – Damned
80’s Hip Hop War Track – Season 1 Tier 44
- Run DMC – It’s Tricky
- Salt-N-Pepa – Push It
- The Sugarhill Gang – Rapper’s Delight
80’s Rock War Track – Season 1 Tier 44
- Twisted Sister – I Wanna Rock
- A-Ha – Take On Me
- Warrant – Cherry Pie
80’s Hits War Track – Season 1 Tier 94
- Tears For Fears – Shout
- A Flock Of Seagulls – I Ran
- Rick Astley – Never Gonna Give You Up
Previously available War Tracks
Previous Battle Passes have offered other vehicle tracks to play, and while there isn’t a way to obtain them at the moment, I imagine they’ll be added to the store in the future if you’re desperate. Anyway, here’s the previous War Track bundles:
Juggernaut Pack
- Sepulchre
- Brass Crown
- Heavy Weaponry
Black Ops War Track Pack
- BO1 – Pentagon
- BO2 – Adrenaline
- BO3 – Ignition
- BO4 – Inferno
MW War Track Pack
- MW1 – Bog Tank Defense
- MW2 – Extraction Point
- MW3 – Enter Dubai
War Track Pack – Hip Hop Edition
- Jack Harlow – WHAT’S POPPIN
- DMX – Ruff Ryders’ Anthem
- Clipse – Grindin’
War Track Pack – EDM Edition
- Skrillex – Bangarang (feat. Sirah)
- Skrillex – Scary Monsters and Nice Sprites
- Tiësto & SWACQ – Party Time
How to equip War Tracks
Now you’ve unlocked all the vehicle tracks, you’ll want to know how to actually use them. Well, it’s easy: just follow these steps to equip your ideal bangers:
- Go to the ‘Weapons’ tag in the Warzone menu
- Click ‘Vehicle Customisation’
- Select the vehicle you want to play tunes from
- Choose the ‘War Tracks’ option
- Select your desired track pack
After this, you’ll automatically play your bops as soon as you enter the vehicle of choice. I’ll be grinding the hell out of this Battle Pass to be honest – the thought of trundling through town blasting Rick Astley and shooting tangoes is making my heart go all speedy.
That’s all you need to know about War Tracks for your vehicles in Warzone! Of course, we’ve got all kinds of Warzone guides to whet your appetite as well, including a delicious page on the Warzone best guns, as well as advice on other modes, like our best Cold War Zombies loadout.
