Call of Duty Warzone all War Tracks: Every song you can play in your vehicle

In Warzone, you can blast out some absolute tunes from your vehicle as you marauder through Verdansk or Rebirth Island. We’ll all have our personal favourites, but with a bunch of new ones coming out in the Cold War Season One Battle Pass, I’ve put together a full list of all the War Tracks available in Warzone.

On this page:

War Tracks currently available in Warzone

In order to unlock War Tracks in Warzone, you need to progress the Battle Pass. Not to worry though – you don’t have to buy the premium Battle Pass to unlock War Tracks! No, these Season 1 bops are all available just for progressing. Here’s what you can get at what tiers.

Black Ops 1 Mixtape – Season 1 Tier 1

Black Ops – 115

Black Ops – Rooftops

Black Ops – Pentagon

Black Ops – Damned

80’s Hip Hop War Track – Season 1 Tier 44

Run DMC – It’s Tricky

Salt-N-Pepa – Push It

The Sugarhill Gang – Rapper’s Delight

80’s Rock War Track – Season 1 Tier 44

Twisted Sister – I Wanna Rock

A-Ha – Take On Me

Warrant – Cherry Pie

80’s Hits War Track – Season 1 Tier 94

Tears For Fears – Shout

A Flock Of Seagulls – I Ran

Rick Astley – Never Gonna Give You Up

Previously available War Tracks

Previous Battle Passes have offered other vehicle tracks to play, and while there isn’t a way to obtain them at the moment, I imagine they’ll be added to the store in the future if you’re desperate. Anyway, here’s the previous War Track bundles:

Juggernaut Pack

Sepulchre

Brass Crown

Heavy Weaponry

Black Ops War Track Pack

BO1 – Pentagon

BO2 – Adrenaline

BO3 – Ignition

BO4 – Inferno

MW War Track Pack

MW1 – Bog Tank Defense

MW2 – Extraction Point

MW3 – Enter Dubai

War Track Pack – Hip Hop Edition

Jack Harlow – WHAT’S POPPIN

DMX – Ruff Ryders’ Anthem

Clipse – Grindin’

War Track Pack – EDM Edition

Skrillex – Bangarang (feat. Sirah)

Skrillex – Scary Monsters and Nice Sprites

Tiësto & SWACQ – Party Time

How to equip War Tracks

Now you’ve unlocked all the vehicle tracks, you’ll want to know how to actually use them. Well, it’s easy: just follow these steps to equip your ideal bangers:

Go to the ‘Weapons’ tag in the Warzone menu Click ‘Vehicle Customisation’ Select the vehicle you want to play tunes from Choose the ‘War Tracks’ option Select your desired track pack

After this, you’ll automatically play your bops as soon as you enter the vehicle of choice. I’ll be grinding the hell out of this Battle Pass to be honest – the thought of trundling through town blasting Rick Astley and shooting tangoes is making my heart go all speedy.

That’s all you need to know about War Tracks for your vehicles in Warzone! Of course, we’ve got all kinds of Warzone guides to whet your appetite as well, including a delicious page on the Warzone best guns, as well as advice on other modes, like our best Cold War Zombies loadout.