Best PC games New PC games 2020 Best graphics cards Best free PC games Best Minecraft shaders Best Warzone loadout Cyberpunk 2077 guides

Support us
Visit our store
Now streaming live:

Call of Duty Warzone all War Tracks: Every song you can play in your vehicle

How to play DMX and other War Tracks in Warzone.

James Law

Staff Writer

16th December 2020 / 12:01PM

Featured post A vehicle drives through the gas, presumably blasting War Tracks as it goes.

In Warzone, you can blast out some absolute tunes from your vehicle as you marauder through Verdansk or Rebirth Island. We’ll all have our personal favourites, but with a bunch of new ones coming out in the Cold War Season One Battle Pass, I’ve put together a full list of all the War Tracks available in Warzone.

On this page:

War Tracks currently available in Warzone

In order to unlock War Tracks in Warzone, you need to progress the Battle Pass. Not to worry though – you don’t have to buy the premium Battle Pass to unlock War Tracks! No, these Season 1 bops are all available just for progressing. Here’s what you can get at what tiers.

Black Ops 1 Mixtape – Season 1 Tier 1

  • Black Ops – 115
  • Black Ops – Rooftops
  • Black Ops – Pentagon
  • Black Ops – Damned

80’s Hip Hop War Track – Season 1 Tier 44

  • Run DMC – It’s Tricky
  • Salt-N-Pepa – Push It
  • The Sugarhill Gang – Rapper’s Delight

80’s Rock War Track – Season 1 Tier 44

  • Twisted Sister – I Wanna Rock
  • A-Ha – Take On Me
  • Warrant – Cherry Pie

80’s Hits War Track – Season 1 Tier 94

  • Tears For Fears – Shout
  • A Flock Of Seagulls – I Ran
  • Rick Astley – Never Gonna Give You Up

Previously available War Tracks

Previous Battle Passes have offered other vehicle tracks to play, and while there isn’t a way to obtain them at the moment, I imagine they’ll be added to the store in the future if you’re desperate. Anyway, here’s the previous War Track bundles:

Juggernaut Pack

  • Sepulchre
  • Brass Crown
  • Heavy Weaponry

Black Ops War Track Pack

  • BO1 – Pentagon
  • BO2 – Adrenaline
  • BO3 – Ignition
  • BO4 – Inferno

MW War Track Pack

  • MW1 – Bog Tank Defense
  • MW2 – Extraction Point
  • MW3 – Enter Dubai

War Track Pack – Hip Hop Edition

  • Jack Harlow – WHAT’S POPPIN
  • DMX – Ruff Ryders’ Anthem
  • Clipse – Grindin’

War Track Pack – EDM Edition

  • Skrillex – Bangarang (feat. Sirah)
  • Skrillex – Scary Monsters and Nice Sprites
  • Tiësto & SWACQ – Party Time

A Warzone truck with the 'Senpai' skin can be customised to add all kinds of songs and war tracks.

How to equip War Tracks

Now you’ve unlocked all the vehicle tracks, you’ll want to know how to actually use them. Well, it’s easy: just follow these steps to equip your ideal bangers:

  1. Go to the ‘Weapons’ tag in the Warzone menu
  2. Click ‘Vehicle Customisation’
  3. Select the vehicle you want to play tunes from
  4. Choose the ‘War Tracks’ option
  5. Select your desired track pack

After this, you’ll automatically play your bops as soon as you enter the vehicle of choice. I’ll be grinding the hell out of this Battle Pass to be honest – the thought of trundling through town blasting Rick Astley and shooting tangoes is making my heart go all speedy.

That’s all you need to know about War Tracks for your vehicles in Warzone! Of course, we’ve got all kinds of Warzone guides to whet your appetite as well, including a delicious page on the Warzone best guns, as well as advice on other modes, like our best Cold War Zombies loadout.

Tagged with , , , .

If you click our links to online stores and make a purchase we may receive a few pennies. Find more information here.

Who am I?

James Law

Staff Writer

James is a very cool person with excellent fashion sense.

More by me

Support RPS and get an ad-free site, extra articles, and free stuff! Tell me more
Please enable Javascript to view comments.

Please log in to reply.

Advertisement

More of this sort of thing

How to play Rebirth Island in Call of Duty Warzone

How to get into Rebirth Island

When is the Call of Duty Cold War and Warzone Season One update released?

When can you play Season 1 of Cold War?

How to unlock the Sledgehammer in Call of Duty Warzone and Cold War

How to get the big ol' Sledgehammer.

How to do finishing moves and unlock the Wakizashi in Warzone and Cold War

Finishing moves are fiddly - here's how to do them.

Latest articles

How to play Rebirth Island in Call of Duty Warzone

How to get into Rebirth Island

Valorant's Snowball Fight is the sort of chilled-out mode it needed

1

Cyberpunk 2077 status effects: all status effect icons and descriptions revealed

Learn all the different status effect icons in Cyberpunk 2077

Have You Played... Bugsnax?

I LOVE BUNGER

4