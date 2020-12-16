Best PC games New PC games 2020 Best graphics cards Best free PC games Best Minecraft shaders Best Warzone loadout Cyberpunk 2077 guides

Support us
Visit our store
Now streaming live:
3

Call Of Duty: Warzone's Rebirth Island is here with the new season

Alice O'Connor

News Editor

16th December 2020 / 12:41PM

A plane flies over Rebirth Island in a Call Of Duty: Warzone screenshot.

A new map has arrived in Call Of Duty: Warzone, the mini murderzone Rebirth Island. This new island is in its own separate 40-player mode, with ye olde Verdansk continuing to offer bigger battles. The Season One update also smooshes in a load of Call Of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, adding over of its 30 weapons to Warzone. And there’s a new battle pass. And Cold War has a load of new maps and bits. There’s a lot going on.

So, Rebirth Island! It’s a small new battle royale map focused around a weapons facility. Smaller map, fewer players, still plenty of murder. Fresh forms of murder too (well, fresh-ish), now that Cold War weapons and attachments have arrived in Warzone.

The new season brings cross-game progression between Warzone, Cold War, and Modern Warfare, so unlocks from the new battle pass are in Warzone too. As ever, the pass offers some stuff to all players but more if you pay. Everyone can get the Mac-10 SMG (at tier 15) and Groza assault rifle (at tier 31) right now, and more new guns will follow later in the season. If you pay for the premium battle pass, you can unlock loads more skins and things.

Back on Verdansk, a new Gulag is set even deeper in the prison, and it recreates part of the classic Nuketown. Rebirth will have its own Gulag too, though its initial mode doesn’t use it – in Resurgence, folks respawn at intervals as long as the squad doesn’t fully wipe.

How to play Rebirth Island has actually confused a fair people I’ve seen around, weirdly. Short answer: look for Resurgence Trios in the Play menu.

An infographic showing some of the new Call Of Duty: Black Ops Cold War and Warzone content in Season One.

The new season kicks off in Cold War today too. It will bring eight new maps, new modes including oh my god yes Prop Hunt, a new vehicle, and more. Not everything arrives today; plenty will be parcelled out across the season.

See the Season One patch notes for everything. And this blog post for more on the battle pass.

Tagged with , , , , .

If you click our links to online stores and make a purchase we may receive a few pennies. Find more information here.

Jump to comments (3)

Who am I?

Alice O'Connor

News Editor

When not writing news, Alice may be found in the sea.

More by me

Support RPS and get an ad-free site, extra articles, and free stuff! Tell me more
Please enable Javascript to view comments.

Please log in to reply.

Advertisement

More of this sort of thing

Call Of Duty: Black Ops Cold War multiplayer review

A solid start

3

How does Prestige progression work in Call of Duty Cold War?

Everything you need to know about the new Prestige system.

When is the Call of Duty Cold War and Warzone Season One update released?

When can you play Season 1 of Cold War?

How to unlock the Sledgehammer in Call of Duty Warzone and Cold War

How to get the big ol' Sledgehammer.

Latest articles

Please take RPS's new survey to say what you want from us

Best XM4 loadout and class setup in Warzone

Here's the best XM4 loadout for Warzone

Best Krig 6 loadout and class setup in Warzone

The best Krig 6 setup for Warzone

Cyberpunk 2077 stealing cars: can you keep stolen vehicles?

Here's how to steal cars and whether or not you can keep them.