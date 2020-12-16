Best PC games New PC games 2020 Best graphics cards Best free PC games Best Minecraft shaders Best Warzone loadout Cyberpunk 2077 guides

Cyberpunk 2077 repair car: how to repair your vehicle

Here's how to fix your damaged cars and bikes.

Jake Green

Guides Editor

16th December 2020 / 1:17PM

Night City is huge, so big in fact that you’ll likely be using your vehicles a fair bit in Cyberpunk 2077. The roads can get pretty hectic however, so you’ll often find yourself with a severely damaged vehicle. In this guide I’ll explain how to repair cars in Cyberpunk 2077.

How to repair your vehicle in Cyberpunk 2077

To repair your car or bike in Cyberpunk 2077 you will need to fast travel to a fast travel point as far from where you are as possible. Call in your car and it will be repaired. For a full list of cars in the game, head here.

How does repairing vehicles work?

Given the strange nature of the solution I provided above, it might be appropriate to explain how vehicle repairs work in Cyberpunk 2077. First off, there is no actual service in Night City that provides vehicle repairs. There are no garages or vehicle NPCs, so you have to make use of the game’s auto-repair option. Your vehicles will gradually heal over time, so the fast travel method is simply a way to trick the game into thinking time has passed. Maybe a proper solution will be added in the future, we will have to wait and see.

That’s all I have so far on repairing vehicles in Cyberpunk 2077. For more on the game be sure to take a look at our best builds guide. There’s also our look at Romance options.

