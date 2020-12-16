Best PC games New PC games 2020 Best graphics cards Best free PC games Best Minecraft shaders Best Warzone loadout Cyberpunk 2077 guides

Cyberpunk 2077 status effects: all status effect icons and descriptions revealed

Learn all the different status effect icons in Cyberpunk 2077

Ollie Toms

Guides Writer

16th December 2020 / 11:14AM

If you’ve been playing Cyberpunk 2077 for a while, you may have noticed various status effect icons appearing next to your health bar, or noticed certain things happening to you but not knowing why. Our Cyberpunk 2077 status effects guide looks to answer any questions you may have about burning, bleeding, exhaustion, Cold Blood, nourishment, and any other effect it is possible to be affected by in this game. Below you’ll learn what each status effect actually does, and what each of the icons mean.

Cyberpunk 2077 status effects list

There are a fair few different status effects in Cyberpunk 2077 that can be applied to your character. Whenever you’re affected by a status effect, an associated icon will appear to the right of your health bar in the top-left of your HUD.

Here are all the Cyberpunk 2077 status effects and their associated icon:

Icon Name Effect
Bleeding Depletes HP, disables sprinting and reduces jump height.
Blinded Reduces threat detection and hinders movement.
Burning Depletes HP.
Crippled Severely limits combat or movement effectiveness depending on which limb is crippled.
EMP Deals damage, and briefly deactivates or severely limits the combat effectiveness of mechs, drones, and robots.
Knockdown Knocks to the ground, revealing weakspots.
Poison Depletes HP, reduces Armor and slows movement
Stunned Briefly immobilizes, leaving vulnerable to attack.
Nourishment Doubles HP regen rate outside of combat.
Hydration Increases max Stamina and Stamina regen rate.
Exhaustion Carrying too many items. Reduces dodge range, jump height, sprint speed, and melee attack speed.
Cold Blood Increases movement speed on kill. Stacking, changeable. See below.

Cold Blood is a particularly special status effect, because it is the only effect here that directly ties in with your character progression. Cold Blood has its own skill and an entire perk tree of upgrades, which can be found under the “Cool” attribute. Through this tree, you can steadily upgrade the effects of Cold Blood in order to make yourself progressively more powerful whenever you kill enemies in quick succession during a fight.

And there you have it: all the status effects in Cyberpunk 2077 explained. But why stop there when you can further expand your Cyberpunk knowledge with our guide on the best Cyberpunk 2077 builds? If that’s not your fancy, check out all our other guides by heading to our Cyberpunk 2077 walkthrough page.

