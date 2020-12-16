Best PC games New PC games 2020 Best graphics cards Best free PC games Best Minecraft shaders Best Warzone loadout Cyberpunk 2077 guides

Cyberpunk 2077 stealing cars: can you keep stolen vehicles?

Here's how to steal cars and whether or not you can keep them.

Jake Green

Guides Editor

16th December 2020 / 3:07PM

There are some pretty sweet rides cruising around Night City in Cyberpunk 2077, and most of them can be stolen. Doing so is pretty simple, though you may be wondering whether or not you can keep the vehicles you jack from people. In this guide I’ll explain how to steal cars in Cyberpunk 2077, and whether or not you can keep the ones you take.

In this Cyberpunk 2077 guide:

How to steal vehicles in Cyberpunk 2077

To steal vehicles in Cyberpunk 2077 you’ll need to approach the front doors and select the prompt that appears. Depending on the car or bike, you’ll need a certain level of technical ability to enter the car, as long as it is parked and unoccupied that is. More expensive cars have a higher technical requirement to steal, but you’ll likely get away with the crime. Stealing cars that have the owner inside is a little trickier. For one, you’ll need to block the car or approach when the car is waiting at a traffic light. To pull the driver from the car you will need a certain body rating. This also increases the more expensive the vehicle. For a list of the cars you can find in Night City, visit our vehicles guide.

Can you keep the cars you steal?

The main downside associated with stealing vehicles is that you cannot keep them. They will disappear after a while once you exit them. You also cannot call them remotely, so will likely lose them pretty quickly. For this reason, it’s better to buy vehicles. For tips on earning enough eddies to do so, visit our money making guide.

That’s all I have so far on stealing vehicles in Cyberpunk 2077. For more on the game be sure to take a look at our best builds guide. There’s also our look at Romance options.

Jake Green

Guides Editor

