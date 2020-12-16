Have You Played...  Bugsnax?

Have You Played? is an endless stream of game retrospectives. One a day, every day, perhaps for all time.

With an announcement as instantly eyecatching as Bugsnax‘s was, featuring Kero Kero Bonito’s absolute banger “It’s Bugsnax!”, the actual game was always going to have a lot to live up to.

Thankfully, as you explore the strange Snaktooth Island and begin meeting the Grumpuses who inhabit the place, it becomes abundantly clear the vibes are going to be solid. It’s a lovely little game that has you figuring out how to bring the town back into harmony, and discovering the mystery of the island and of the food-based creatures that are bugsnax.

The snax themselves are what I’m here for. I love them all. I hate bugs – they’re all gross and creepy – but make them out of fruit and they’re adorable little critters who I just want to eat and/or pet. Each bugsnak can be captured in a different way, which requires a bit of thought, but not to the point where you have to actually stress out – scanning them usually gives you a pretty solid indication of their requirements.

Bugsnax is a lovely little game with funny characters and entertaining dialogue coming out of every fruity pore. It’s not long, but in this era of Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla taking absolutely years to complete, who’s to say that’s a bad thing?

There’s still one main reason I keep going back to Bugsnax, though.

I just love Bunger. I love them so much.