Best PC games New PC games 2020 Best graphics cards Best free PC games Best Minecraft shaders Best Warzone loadout Cyberpunk 2077 guides

Support us
Visit our store
Now streaming live:
3

Have You Played...  Bugsnax?

I LOVE BUNGER

James Law

Staff Writer

16th December 2020 / 7:30AM

Featured post A Grumpus from Bugsnax (a purple fellow wearing thick-rimmed black glasses) says 'You. You are the Ignoble Journalist' at the player character

With an announcement as instantly eyecatching as Bugsnax‘s was, featuring Kero Kero Bonito’s absolute banger “It’s Bugsnax!”, the actual game was always going to have a lot to live up to.

Thankfully, as you explore the strange Snaktooth Island and begin meeting the Grumpuses who inhabit the place, it becomes abundantly clear the vibes are going to be solid. It’s a lovely little game that has you figuring out how to bring the town back into harmony, and discovering the mystery of the island and of the food-based creatures that are bugsnax.

The snax themselves are what I’m here for. I love them all. I hate bugs – they’re all gross and creepy – but make them out of fruit and they’re adorable little critters who I just want to eat and/or pet. Each bugsnak can be captured in a different way, which requires a bit of thought, but not to the point where you have to actually stress out – scanning them usually gives you a pretty solid indication of their requirements.

Bugsnax is a lovely little game with funny characters and entertaining dialogue coming out of every fruity pore. It’s not long, but in this era of Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla taking absolutely years to complete, who’s to say that’s a bad thing?

There’s still one main reason I keep going back to Bugsnax, though.

I just love Bunger. I love them so much.

Tagged with , , , .

If you click our links to online stores and make a purchase we may receive a few pennies. Find more information here.

Jump to comments (3)

Who am I?

James Law

Staff Writer

James is a very cool person with excellent fashion sense.

More by me

Support RPS and get an ad-free site, extra articles, and free stuff! Tell me more
Please enable Javascript to view comments.

Please log in to reply.

Advertisement

More of this sort of thing

Bugsnax review

We're talkin' about 'em, alright.

12

Now you can enjoy the taste of Bugsnax in your own home

19

Bugsnax is kinda bug, kinda snack, and kinda out right now

1

Bugsnax releases its weird, unsettling adventure into the wild on November 12

2

Latest articles

Cyberpunk 2077 has too many dildos, will patch some of them out

39

The Anything Gallery is a museum of whatever you want it to be

2

Overwatch dresses up for another round of Winter Wonderland

Cyberpunk 2077 ray tracing: what does it look like and how does it run?

More importantly, is ray tracing worth it?

16