Best PC games New PC games 2020 Best graphics cards Best free PC games Best Minecraft shaders Best Warzone loadout Cyberpunk 2077 guides

Support us
Visit our store
Now streaming live:

How to play Rebirth Island in Call of Duty Warzone

How to get into Rebirth Island

James Law

Staff Writer

16th December 2020 / 11:57AM

Featured post How does Rebirth Island work in Warzone?

Rebirth Island is the new mini map in Call of Duty Warzone. You’ll have to update to the latest Season 1 patch, and head into the Warzone mode. It’s a bit of a weird one though – here’s how to play Rebirth Island in Warzone.

How to play Rebirth Island in Warzone

In order to play on the new Rebirth Island map, you’ll need to follow these steps:

  • Go to the Warzone ‘Play’ menu
  • Select the ‘Resurgence Trios’ option
  • Jump into a game

Once you’re in, prepare for a Mini Royale-style mode with fast-paced action across a small map. For some reason, you can’t enter a game from the ‘Rebirth Event’ menu, so scroll to the left and click ‘play’ to get things moving. Normal BR Solos, Duos, Trios, and Quads, as well as Plunder will still take you to Verdansk if that floats your boat though.

Rebirth Island event tab in Cold War Warzone

The game mode is slightly different in Resurgence – as long as one of your teammates stays alive when the Rebirth countdown hits 0, you respawn onto the map, and earning score speeds up this process. You can also reopen Rebirth supply boxes to get extra loot, and getting a kill will highlight their teammates’ positions on the map. Look out for this, as it’ll make games extremely speedy and exciting.

There you have it – hop into a game on Rebirth Island when you fancy it! While you’re here, why not check out the best Cold War guns, as well as our advice on how Prestige and progression works in Black Ops Cold War.

Tagged with , , , , .

If you click our links to online stores and make a purchase we may receive a few pennies. Find more information here.

Who am I?

James Law

Staff Writer

James is a very cool person with excellent fashion sense.

More by me

Support RPS and get an ad-free site, extra articles, and free stuff! Tell me more
Please enable Javascript to view comments.

Please log in to reply.

Advertisement

More of this sort of thing

Call of Duty Warzone all War Tracks: Every song you can play in your vehicle

How to play DMX and other War Tracks in Warzone.

When is the Call of Duty Cold War and Warzone Season One update released?

When can you play Season 1 of Cold War?

How to unlock the Sledgehammer in Call of Duty Warzone and Cold War

How to get the big ol' Sledgehammer.

How to do finishing moves and unlock the Wakizashi in Warzone and Cold War

Finishing moves are fiddly - here's how to do them.

Latest articles

Call of Duty Warzone all War Tracks: Every song you can play in your vehicle

How to play DMX and other War Tracks in Warzone.

Valorant's Snowball Fight is the sort of chilled-out mode it needed

1

Cyberpunk 2077 status effects: all status effect icons and descriptions revealed

Learn all the different status effect icons in Cyberpunk 2077

Have You Played... Bugsnax?

I LOVE BUNGER

4