Best AK74u loadout and class setup in Warzone

The AK47u handles like a shrunken assault rifle, which means it’s a bit lacking in the ADS speed department, but it more than makes up for it with its sheer firepower; this thing absolutely shreds if you land your shots. Below I’ll explain what setup you’ll need to get the most out of the AK47u in Warzone.

Best AK47u loadout in Warzone

In this guide I’ve selected the best five attachments for a strong AK74u loadout in Warzone:

Muzzle: Sound Suppressor

Barrel: 10.3” Liberator

Ammunition: 40 Rnd Drum

Rear Grip: Speed Tape

Laser: Steady Aim Laser

Stock: No Change

Optic: No Change

Underbarrel: No Change

I’ve opted for the Sound Suppressor as it’ll keep you hidden on the radar when you’re getting up close and personal. Seeing as you’ll be pushing enemy teams or flanking, I reckon it’s a vital addition to your AK74u.

Onto the 10.3” Liberator barrel which ups your bullet velocity. If you’re unsure what this does, it means your bullets will register hits faster than normal. It effectively reduces a feeling of lag, and is essential if you want to win close range duels.

Unlike many of the other magazine options, the standard 40 Rnd Drum won’t reduce your ADS speed and will give you plenty of ammunition to down multiple opponents.

The Steady Aim Laser will give you greater hip fire accuracy, which is perfect if you’re clearing buildings and don’t have time to aim in. And if you really need to ADS, the Speed Tape ups your pace nicely.

Secondary weapon

For this class, I’d recommend taking the Overkill Perk and equipping an assault rifle or sniper rifle to give you long range options. If you’re after one of Cold War’s offerings the XM4 or the Krig should serve you well on the assault rifle front. You also can’t go wrong with the HDR for those crispy long range headshots.

If you’d rather not take Overkill, the Diamatti is a powerful backup option as it’s capable of firing off quick three round bursts.

Best AK74u loadout with Perks and Equipment

To make your AK74u loadout even stronger, getting the right combination of Perks and Equipment is essential. Here’s what you should consider equipping:

Perk 1: Cold Blooded/Double Time/EOD

Perk 2: Overkill/Ghost

Perk 3: Amped

Lethal: C4/Semtex

Tactical: Stun Grenade

For Perk 1, I’ve laid out a choice between Cold Blooded, Double Time, or EOD. It largely depends on your playstyle, but you can’t go wrong with these. Cold Blooded is great for staying stealthy as you won’t be picked up by thermal scopes, while Double Time will help you keep on the move or flank enemies with serious pace. EOD is a great overall pick if you don’t want to take too much damage from explosive weapons.

Onto Perk 2, and Overkill or Ghost are your two best picks here. Overkill grants you the ability to equip a primary weapon in your secondary slot, which means you can get an assault rifle or sniper rifle to swap to if you’re suddenly engaged in a long range fight.

Ghost is a solid overall Perk to keep you under the radar as the circle closes. Plus, you can always pick up a secondary weapon from floor loot, dead bodies, or Loadout Drops, so not taking Overkill isn’t going to impede you too much.

Amped lets you swap your weapons super fast, which is brilliant for Warzone’s varied gunfights as you never know who’s lurking around the corner or sniping you from a rooftop.

C4 and Semtex are my picks for lethals. C4 is supremely strong against vehicles and isn’t too shabby for breaching buildings. Semtex lacks firepower, but it’s a bit more versatile as you can throw it much, much further.

Finally, Stuns totally disorient enemies and effectively render them useless for a few seconds. Perfect for chucking into a building before clearing it out.

And that wraps up our guide to the best AK74u class loadout we’ve found so far in Call Of Duty: Warzone. But we’ve got a wealth of Warzone guides for you! Our best Warzone guns guide may be the perfect starting point.