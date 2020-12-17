Best MAC-10 loadout and class setup in Warzone

The MAC 10 is one hell of a piece of kit in Warzone. With its ludicrously fast fire rate, you’ll have a massive amount of potential damage output in close quarters, and being able to quickly switch to this gun mid-scrap can be the X factor you need to finish an enemy squad. So, with that in mind, here’s our best MAC 10 loadout in Warzone.

Best MAC 10 loadout in Warzone

In this guide I’ve selected the best five attachments for a strong MAC 10 loadout in Warzone. Remember, this is a slightly more range-based selection than the Cold War loadout, but you’ll still only want to bring this weapon to the fight in close quarters. The recoil magnitude is huge on this thing thanks to its fire rate, so get it out when you’re flanking or advancing on foes and make sure you hit your shots. Here’s the attachments I’m going for on the MAC 10:

Muzzle: Muzzle Brake 9

Barrel: 5.3” Ranger

Ammunition: Salvo 53 Rnd Fast Mag

Rear Grip: Speed Tape

Stock: Raider Stock

I’ve gone for the Muzzle Brake for the little bit of recoil reduction it offers with no downside. Once you get used to the MAC 10’s recoil pattern it isn’t too hard to control, but a slightly lower vertical magnitude is always nice.

Your Speed Tape and Raider Stock help you with mobility, making your ADS and sprint out times faster for your weapon. This should give you that split-second advantage over enemies in buildings and up close, allowing you to start spraying before they can get aimed in on you.

The 53 Round Fast Mag is my favourite because of just how quickly this weapon burns through ammunition. It’s ludicrous. In Warzone especially, you want as many bullets as possible in the mag at a time to deal with multiple tangoes, and being able to reload quickly means you can feasibly gun down an entire squad if you get the drop on them.

One issue the MAC 10 has is bullet velocity, so the 5.3” Ranger Barrel attachment goes some way to mitigating this, making your gun much more reliable in hitting its shots, especially at the ranges you should be challenging at.

Secondary weapon

If you’ve gone for Overkill as a perk, get yourself a ranged weapon. My favourite is the Grau 5.56 and whacking the Archangel barrel and Monolithic Suppressor on there, but getting out a PKM or Krig 6 is always a solid option. Basically, you need a weapon that’ll help you when you aren’t flanking and close up. Check out our specific loadout guides for more info on these weapon choices.

Don’t fancy Overkill? Fair enough, maybe you already have a good Secondary weapon. Well then, get yourself Ghost and a Renetti or RPG.

Best MAC 10 loadout with Perks and Equipment

Here’s all the info you need on maximising your Cold War loadouts, with the best Perks and Equipment being vital to your loadout. Here’s our favourites:

Perk 1:EOD

Perk 2: Overkill/Ghost

Perk 3: Amped

Lethal: C4

Tactical: Stun Grenade

I’ve gone in for some sweet, sweet EOD for this loadout. Surviving blasts from explosives like Claymores when you’re trying to rush down enemies with your MAC 10 is a vital part of your gameplan, so EOD will give you that bit of sturdiness you need.

Onto Perk 2, and Overkill or Ghost are your two best picks here. Overkill is the obvious choice for when you’re using this class as is, especially as your first loadout of the game. As always though, if you don’t need Overkill, whack on Ghost to avoid UAV detection.

Amped lets you swap quickly between your long range rifle and your MAC 10, extremely helpful for when fights get dicey or you run out of bullets in a pinch.

I’ve gone for C4 for the lethal equipment. The ability to take out vehicles, even with a short throw distance, is super powerful, and C4 can give you those extremely satisfying triple kills.

I've gone for C4 for the lethal equipment. The ability to take out vehicles, even with a short throw distance, is super powerful, and C4 can give you those extremely satisfying triple kills.