Cyberpunk 2077 Gorilla Arms: how to get Legendary Gorilla Arms cyberware

Gorilla Arms are some of the most sought-after and powerful cyberware upgrades you can find in Cyberpunk 2077. Great for both pummelling enemies into the ground and ripping open doors and turrets, these arms predictably aren’t easy to obtain. But our Cyberpunk 2077 Gorilla Arms guide will look to make the job a little easier for you. We’ll walk you through why Gorilla Arms are so powerful, along with details on where to find the Legendary Gorilla Arms and what you’ll need in order to use them.

Cyberpunk 2077 Gorilla Arms overview

Gorilla Arms are among the most powerful and useful cyberware enhancements you can find in Cyberpunk 2077. Not only do they upgrade your street brawling capabilities with far more powerful melee fist attacks, but they also have a great amount of utility in their ability to rip down doors and get into areas otherwise inaccessible to you.

Gorilla Arms are very easy to recommend if you’re having trouble with the Beat On The Brat quests involving fist fights with multiple people throughout Night City. With Gorilla Arms, you’ll be in a far better position for breaking the blocks and whittling away the health of these tanky fighters. They work in exactly the same way as regular fists in that you can block, counter, and strike with either light or heavy attacks. They’re just much stronger than regular old flesh-fists.

Once you have a pair of Gorilla Arms in your inventory, you’ll have to head to a ripperdoc to actually get them affixed to your arms. They take up your “arms” cyberware slot, so you’ll have to make a choice between the Gorilla Arms and other potential “arms” cyberware items such as the similarly powerful Cyberpunk 2077 Mantis Blades.

Where to get Legendary Gorilla Arms

Gorilla Arms aren’t cheap in Cyberpunk 2077, unfortunately. You can find them in three different rarities: blue (rare), purple (epic), and gold (legendary) – and even the weakest Gorilla Arms will require 20 Street Cred and around 16,000 eurodollars to purchase.

The Legendary Gorilla Arms, the best of the bunch, are even harder to procure. You’ll need to rack up 45 Street Cred and 100,000 eurodollars to purchase the gold Arms, and you can only obtain it from a particular ripperdoc in the City Centre in Night City. The exact location is marked in the screenshot below.

That’s pretty much everything we’ve got so far on the topic of the mighty Gorilla Arms in Cyberpunk 2077. If you’re looking for more tips on combat, you may want to start with our guide on the best Cyberpunk 2077 builds we’ve found so far.