Best PC games New PC games 2020 Best graphics cards Best free PC games Best Minecraft shaders Best Warzone loadout Cyberpunk 2077 guides

Support us
Visit our store
Now streaming live:

Cyberpunk 2077 Gorilla Arms: how to get Legendary Gorilla Arms cyberware

With Gorilla Arms, you'll win every fistfight in Night City

Ollie Toms

Guides Writer

17th December 2020 / 1:57PM

Featured post Cyberpunk 2077 Gorilla Arms

Gorilla Arms are some of the most sought-after and powerful cyberware upgrades you can find in Cyberpunk 2077. Great for both pummelling enemies into the ground and ripping open doors and turrets, these arms predictably aren’t easy to obtain. But our Cyberpunk 2077 Gorilla Arms guide will look to make the job a little easier for you. We’ll walk you through why Gorilla Arms are so powerful, along with details on where to find the Legendary Gorilla Arms and what you’ll need in order to use them.

On this page:

Cyberpunk 2077 Gorilla Arms overview

Gorilla Arms are among the most powerful and useful cyberware enhancements you can find in Cyberpunk 2077. Not only do they upgrade your street brawling capabilities with far more powerful melee fist attacks, but they also have a great amount of utility in their ability to rip down doors and get into areas otherwise inaccessible to you.

Gorilla Arms are very easy to recommend if you’re having trouble with the Beat On The Brat quests involving fist fights with multiple people throughout Night City. With Gorilla Arms, you’ll be in a far better position for breaking the blocks and whittling away the health of these tanky fighters. They work in exactly the same way as regular fists in that you can block, counter, and strike with either light or heavy attacks. They’re just much stronger than regular old flesh-fists.

Once you have a pair of Gorilla Arms in your inventory, you’ll have to head to a ripperdoc to actually get them affixed to your arms. They take up your “arms” cyberware slot, so you’ll have to make a choice between the Gorilla Arms and other potential “arms” cyberware items such as the similarly powerful Cyberpunk 2077 Mantis Blades.

Where to get Legendary Gorilla Arms

Gorilla Arms aren’t cheap in Cyberpunk 2077, unfortunately. You can find them in three different rarities: blue (rare), purple (epic), and gold (legendary) – and even the weakest Gorilla Arms will require 20 Street Cred and around 16,000 eurodollars to purchase.

The Legendary Gorilla Arms, the best of the bunch, are even harder to procure. You’ll need to rack up 45 Street Cred and 100,000 eurodollars to purchase the gold Arms, and you can only obtain it from a particular ripperdoc in the City Centre in Night City. The exact location is marked in the screenshot below.

Go visit this ripperdoc on the coast Downtown in the City Centre to obtain the Legendary Gorilla Arms.

Go visit this ripperdoc on the coast Downtown in the City Centre to obtain the Legendary Gorilla Arms.

That’s pretty much everything we’ve got so far on the topic of the mighty Gorilla Arms in Cyberpunk 2077. If you’re looking for more tips on combat, you may want to start with our guide on the best Cyberpunk 2077 builds we’ve found so far.

Tagged with , , , .

If you click our links to online stores and make a purchase we may receive a few pennies. Find more information here.

Who am I?

Ollie Toms

Guides Writer

Ollie is known round these parts for having the deepest voice in existence. Some say he used to be quite good at Rocket League. His favourite pastime is burying his face in the warm fur of his two cats.

More by me

Support RPS and get an ad-free site, extra articles, and free stuff! Tell me more
Please enable Javascript to view comments.

Please log in to reply.

Advertisement

More of this sort of thing

Cyberpunk 2077 review

A big, beautiful and broken mess

200

Cyberpunk 2077 Mantis Blades: how to get Legendary Mantis Blades

Where to find Legendary Mantis Blades early on

Cyberpunk 2077 romance guide: how to romance Judy, Panam, and more

Learn which characters you can romance in Cyberpunk 2077

3

Cyberpunk 2077 stealing cars: can you keep stolen vehicles?

Here's how to steal cars and whether or not you can keep them.

Latest articles

Lofty city-builder Airborne Kingdom takes flight today

1

Cyberpunk 2077 in ultrawide is great for people-watching, but not much else

Wide-eyed city tripper

Best gaming headsets 2020: top wired and wireless headsets for PC

Our top gaming headset recommenations

Cities: Skylines kicks off 15 days of free games on the Epic Games Store

10