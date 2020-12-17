Best PC games New PC games 2020 Best graphics cards Best free PC games Best Minecraft shaders Best Warzone loadout Cyberpunk 2077 guides

Electronic Wireless Show podcast episode 121: the 2020 awards special

Sound the award trumpets!

Alice Bell

Deputy Editor

17th December 2020 / 4:13PM

Featured post A character from Paradise Killer: a blonde woman in a black catsuit and a golden skull mask.

Welcome, gentle listener, to the 2020 Electronic Wireless Show podcast game awards special! No, not an entire show about Geoff Keighley’s cavalcade of trailers (and some awards sometimes), but a bumper episode where we make up our own award categories, and then give them to the deserving games of 2020. These include The Ronseal Award for doing what it says on the tin (podcast not actually sponsored by Ronseal, so it does sort of feel we’re missing a trick here) and the Very Tiny Men award for tiniest men.

We talk a lot about Nate accidentally impaling a child and chugging loads of milk because he had literally no other choice. There is an update on the scaffold situation at Matthew’s house. Also, the Emotions Gorilla pays us a visit.

A screenshot from Fight Crab, showing a crab about to do a fight

You can listen on Spotify, or above, or go straight to Soundcloud where you can download it for later. You can also now discuss the episode on our Discord channel, which has a dedicated room for podcast chat.

You can also get the RSS feed here or find it on iTunes, Stitcher or Pocket Casts. Music is by Jack de Quidt, winner of the Best Podcast Theme Award 2020.

Why not ring out the year with some merch?

Links

Below are the categories, the nominees in each, and the winners.

Best Use Of Squares

  • Pendragon for amazing grid-based strategic combat.
  • Immortals Fenyx Rising for good use of pressure plates and blocks.
  • Minecraft – submitted and then retracted by Nate for unclear reasons
  • Cyberpunk 2077 on the frankly shaky grounds that a lot of the people in it are squares as in losers.
  • Winner: Tetris Effect: Connected – the original game that makes use of squares is back, baby.

Very Tiny Men Award

Ronseal Award For Doing What It Says On The Tin

Best Neon

    Best Supporting Actors

Lifetime Achievement Award
Goes to Age Of Empires 2 for having an update to the Definitive Edition this year, even though the original came out 20 years ago. Nate loves AOE2. Honestly never shuts up about it.

Recommendations this week are Hurricane Season by Fernanda Melchor from Matthew, book subscription boxes like A Box Of Stories or Books That Matter from Alice, and super absorbent kitchen towels from Nate. Fish tank tip this week is to not change your water too often – once a month is fine.

Alice Bell

Alice Bell

Deputy Editor

RPS's dep ed. Small person powered by tea and enthusiasm for video game romances. Send me interesting etymological facts and cool horror games.

More by me

