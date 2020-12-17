Electronic Wireless Show podcast episode 121: the 2020 awards special

Welcome, gentle listener, to the 2020 Electronic Wireless Show podcast game awards special! No, not an entire show about Geoff Keighley’s cavalcade of trailers (and some awards sometimes), but a bumper episode where we make up our own award categories, and then give them to the deserving games of 2020. These include The Ronseal Award for doing what it says on the tin (podcast not actually sponsored by Ronseal, so it does sort of feel we’re missing a trick here) and the Very Tiny Men award for tiniest men.

We talk a lot about Nate accidentally impaling a child and chugging loads of milk because he had literally no other choice. There is an update on the scaffold situation at Matthew’s house. Also, the Emotions Gorilla pays us a visit.



Links

Below are the categories, the nominees in each, and the winners.

Best Use Of Squares

Pendragon for amazing grid-based strategic combat.

Immortals Fenyx Rising for good use of pressure plates and blocks.

Minecraft – submitted and then retracted by Nate for unclear reasons

– submitted and then retracted by Nate for unclear reasons Cyberpunk 2077 on the frankly shaky grounds that a lot of the people in it are squares as in losers.

Winner: Tetris Effect: Connected – the original game that makes use of squares is back, baby.

Very Tiny Men Award

Ronseal Award For Doing What It Says On The Tin

Rocket Arena for being an arena with rockets in it.

Crusader Kings 3 for being a game where you play as kings what crusade.

Microsoft Flight Simulator for being a flight simulator game made by Microsoft.

Winner: Fight Crab – a game where crabs fight.

Best Neon

Cyberpunk 2077, the neon bait.

Sayonara Wild Hearts, what has a big wolf monster that you fight with a motorbike.

Winner: Paradise Killer – it is so good, you should play it.

Best Supporting Actors

Cyberpunk 2077 because Matthew likes the Jackster, I guess?

Spiritfarer for the nicest friends ever.

Hades because goddamn.

The Emotions Gorilla from that Halo ad – disqualified for being a character in a trailer and not a game

– disqualified for being a character in a trailer and not a game Winner: I Am Dead – everyone in it is lovely.

Lifetime Achievement Award

Goes to Age Of Empires 2 for having an update to the Definitive Edition this year, even though the original came out 20 years ago. Nate loves AOE2. Honestly never shuts up about it.

Recommendations this week are Hurricane Season by Fernanda Melchor from Matthew, book subscription boxes like A Box Of Stories or Books That Matter from Alice, and super absorbent kitchen towels from Nate. Fish tank tip this week is to not change your water too often – once a month is fine.