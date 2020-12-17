How to unlock the Streetsweeper in Warzone and Cold War

The Streetsweeper is a full-auto shotgun with a fast fire rate and huge ammo pool, but you’ll need to complete a challenge in order to unlock it for use in Call Of Duty: Black Ops Cold War and Warzone. In this guide we’ll explain how to unlock this shotgun quickly.

How to unlock the Streetsweeper shotgun in Cold War and Warzone

Let’s start off with how you’ll unlock the Streetsweeper shotgun. According to a leak from ModernWarzone, here’s what needs to be done:

Using Shotguns, get 3 kills without dying in 15 different matches.

Once you’ve completed this challenge you’ll also get +1000 XP too, a lovely little bonus for your efforts.

It’s worth noting that you can progress this challenge by jumping into multiplayer matches in Cold War or squadding up in Warzone.

However, I’d recommend queueing up in multiplayer matches, netting yourself three kills without dying, backing out, and immediately joining another game. This way you’ll tick off progress towards the challenge and not waste time having to round off each match. Sure, you’ll lose bonus XP, but at least it’ll speed up the unlock process.

I’d also recommend hopping into a playlist that’s quite chaotic, as you’ll want plenty of opportunities to race around the map and blast enemies with your shotty. Something like Domination, Hardpoint, or even Kill Confirmed where players will be racing towards dropped tags and perfectly positioned for a close range kill.

Best class to quickly unlock the Streetsweeper

When it comes down to it, I reckon the best shotgun to unlock the Streetsweeper with is the Gallo. It’s fast fire rate means you can tap the trigger and blast enemies with minimal fuss. The Hauer simply doesn’t have enough power to one shot enemies in multiplayer modes, so you’ll be stuck reloading as they either slink away with 1 HP.

Here’s what attachments,/strong> I’d recommend running on your Gallo:

Muzzle: Duckbill Choke

Barrel: 21.4” Reinforced Heavy

Body: SWAT 5MW Laser Sight

Magazine: STANAG 12 Round Tube

Stock: Wire Stock

This combination of attachments will give your trusty Gallo greater range and accuracy, as well as more reliability when it comes to firing from the hip. This should mean you don’t need to aim in, and you’ll be able to run about and simply click on people as they run into your crosshairs – perfect.

In terms of perks, I’d recommend going for:

Tactical Mask

Quartermaster

Ghost

Tactical Mask will give you greater resistance to stuns and flashes, which is perfect as you’ll be using a lot of these. Quartermaster will mean you’ll recharge your equipment over time, again, perfect because you’ll be throwing a lot of them. As you’ll be sprinting all over the place with your shotgun, Ghost will help you stay invisible on the map.

Finally, for a Wildcard I’d choose Danger Close. It’ll give you two stuns or flashes which’ll be immensely useful when breaching a room or capturing a point with your shotgun in tow, as any you land will effectively soften up enemies for a quick kill.

And that wraps up our guide on how to unlock the Streetsweeper in Warzone and Cold War.