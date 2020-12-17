Best PC games New PC games 2020 Best graphics cards Best free PC games Best Minecraft shaders Best Warzone loadout Cyberpunk 2077 guides

Support us
Visit our store
Now streaming live:

Invisible players are ruining Call Of Duty: Warzone

Alice O'Connor

News Editor

17th December 2020 / 1:04PM

A plane flies over Rebirth Island in a Call Of Duty: Warzone screenshot.

The new season in Call Of Duty: Warzone has got off to a rough start, with the novelty of a new map and weapons being counterbalanced by a nightmarish bug which lets players run round fully invisible, killing with impunity. Presumably that’ll be a high-priority one to fix but right now, oof, it’s rough out there in the Warzone.

The invisibility glitch is reportedly achieved by doing something funky with the new Attack Helicopters added in the Season One update. I’ll not go into detail but yeah, it’s something pretty easy to enable. Some people have reported that invisible people are immune to many forms of damage, though I do know they can be killed in some ways. The Warzone forum on Reddit is today full of folks unhappy with this.

Warning: sometimes these videos autoplay, sometimes they don’t, it is a mystery.

Some cheaters favour necksnaps, because they’re even stealthier than just being invisible.

This is beyond ridiculous. from CODWarzone

But the gits can also just shoot you.

What is this nonsense? This game has really become a joke. from CODWarzone

I like this player who did their level best to deal with the invisible wank by shooting wildly and throwing grenades, a valiant effort.

I just came in 2nd with 20 kills to an invisible guy…… come on infinity ward get it together. from CODWarzone

Though this squad hit on a solution in their final circle: hop in a car and just drive around, squishing the gits who are trying to snap your pal’s neck.

This is how you beat the invisible cheaters (clip of the strat working) from CODWarzone

And while I’m not much one for memes, I did laugh like a drain at this calling on The Boys:

Warzone feels today from CODWarzone

It’s unfortunate that this comes so soon after Warzone was mucked up by another exploit, which let players get so very many Juggernaut suits. That may be fixed now, but here are the invisible gits.

Tagged with , , .

If you click our links to online stores and make a purchase we may receive a few pennies. Find more information here.

Who am I?

Alice O'Connor

News Editor

When not writing news, Alice may be found in the sea.

More by me

Support RPS and get an ad-free site, extra articles, and free stuff! Tell me more
Please enable Javascript to view comments.

Please log in to reply.

Advertisement

More of this sort of thing

Best XM4 loadout and class setup in Warzone

Here's the best XM4 loadout for Warzone

Best Krig 6 loadout and class setup in Warzone

The best Krig 6 setup for Warzone

Call of Duty Warzone all War Tracks: Every song you can play in your vehicle

How to play DMX and other War Tracks in Warzone.

1

How to play Rebirth Island in Call of Duty Warzone

How to get into Rebirth Island

Latest articles

The RPS Advent Calendar 2020, December 17th

Choo choo!

Cyberpunk 2077 Gorilla Arms: how to get Legendary Gorilla Arms cyberware

With Gorilla Arms, you'll win every fistfight in Night City

Best gaming mouse 2020: the top wired and wireless gaming mice

Our tried and tested gaming mouse recommendations

Assassin's Creed Valhalla is selling XP boosts for cash now

4