Best PC games New PC games 2020 Best graphics cards Best free PC games Best Minecraft shaders Best Warzone loadout Cyberpunk 2077 guides

Support us
Visit our store
Now streaming live:

Microsoft Flight Sim will let it snow in next week's free update

Natalie Clayton

Contributor

17th December 2020 / 7:28PM

Microsoft Flight Simulator features some absolutely stunning weather. But as far as the ground’s concerned it’s always the height of summer, with even the northernmost parts of Scandinavia left remarkably snow-free. That changes with next Tuesday’s free update, which adds a sprinkling of snow, ice, and virtual reality goggles to the planet-sized flight ’em up.

The wintry new environments briefly feature in Microsoft’s 2020 holiday commercial, which sees a pair of pooches take to the skies in between causing a ruckus in Minecraft and blowing up John Halo. Sure, alright.

Arriving next Tuesday, December 22nd, Microsoft Flight Sim’s long-anticipated VR update is bringing more than just the ability to slap a pair of plastic goggles over your face for a more immersive flight. To celebrate the season, Asobo’s digital Earth will receive “real-time snow and true-to-life ice coverage” – which I have to imagine means you’ll be seeing snowfall where it happens, as it happens, rather than just a blanket white overlay across the entire planet.

While that means I can hope for a sprinkling of icing at best in fake-Scotland, you should soon see overwhelming snowfall over your mountain-caps and northern-most (or southern-most!) cities. That includes Pittsburgh, which gets a brief showcase in the above vid, and next week’s update will even let you swoop overhead in those two new pup-themed plane liveries. No dog pilots, though. That’d be silly.

All this was announced in an end-of-year post for MSFS. Included is a nifty little infographic logging the virtual flight industry’s year so far. Somehow, between 2 million pilots and 50 million total flights, only 72% of the Earth’s surface has been flown over – probably because everyone keeps visiting New York, which is by far the most popular destination.

The post closes up with confirmation that we’ll see 4 or 5 more World Updates next year, as well as “a few other surprises”. Are we talking about dog pilots, Microsoft? Because I think we should be talking about dog pilots.

Tagged with , , .

If you click our links to online stores and make a purchase we may receive a few pennies. Find more information here.

Who am I?

Natalie Clayton

Contributor

Writes news when everyone else is asleep, sometimes

More by me

Support RPS and get an ad-free site, extra articles, and free stuff! Tell me more
Please enable Javascript to view comments.

Please log in to reply.

Advertisement

More of this sort of thing

Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020 airports: every hand-crafted airport in the game

Airstriptease

Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020 planes: every aircraft in the game revealed

Which is the best plane for beginners learning how to fly?

How to instantly visit any location on Earth in Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020

Meet my friends: Latitude, and Longitude

12

All 341 photorealistic cities in Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020

A full list of every city created using photogrammetry in Flight Simulator 2020

38

Latest articles

Minecraft adds axolotls in latest Caves & Cliffs snapshot

Lofty city-builder Airborne Kingdom takes flight today

4

Cyberpunk 2077 in ultrawide is great for people-watching, but not much else

Wide-eyed city tripper

7

Best gaming headsets 2020: top wired and wireless headsets for PC

Our top gaming headset recommenations