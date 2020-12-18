Best Groza loadout and class setup in Warzone

The Groza’s a small but mighty assault rifle in Warzone. It’s got a fast fire rate, is portable, and can shred targets in seconds. Despite its dinky size, it can even tango with enemies at mid to long range if you can control the vicious recoil. With this in mind, I’ve put together a Groza loadout to help you get the most out of it in Warzone.

Best Groza loadout in Warzone

In this guide I’ve put together the best five attachments for the Groza in Warzone. I’d say it excels at short to mid range, but begins to struggle at longer distances. In a weird way, it’s like a beefier version of the P90, so much so, you shouldn’t be afraid to bring this gun into close quarters fights like an SMG. Here’s what you should be running:

Muzzle: KGB Eliminator

Barrel: 16.2” GRU Composite Reinforced

Ammunition: Spetsnaz 60 Rnd Drum

Underbarrel: Spetsnaz Speedgrip

Laser: GRU 5mw Laser Sight

Rear Grip: No Change

Stock: No Change

Optic: No Change

We’re opting for a close to mid range build and the KGB Eliminator will help reduce the vertical kick nicely. The 16.2” GRU Composite Reinforced ups the Groza’s bullet velocity and range (despite not explicitly saying so), which will make this gun even more of a laser beam.

The Groza chews through ammo extremely quickly, so the 60 Rnd Drum will help you take on multiple enemies without the need for reloading, and the Spetsnaz Speedgrip ups your vertical and horizontal recoil control for greater handling when holding the trigger.

Finally, the GRU 5mw Laser Sight will ensure you’ll hit your target when hip-firing at close range. If you don’t get on with the Groza’s iron sights, you can swap this out for a Microflex LED or even a rear grip, preferably one which increases your ADS speed.

Secondary weapon

If you’ve gone for Overkill as a perk, bag yourself a strong ranged option like the Pelington 703 or HDR sniper rifles.

Not a fan of Overkill? Stick Ghost on, and either opt for the Diamatti, Renetti, or the RPG.

Best Groza loadout with Perks and Equipment

Here’s all the info you need on maximising your Cold War loadouts, with the best Perks and Equipment being vital to your loadout. Here’s our favourites:

Perk 1:EOD

Perk 2: Overkill/Ghost

Perk 3: Amped

Lethal: C4

Tactical: Stun Grenade

EOD is the one here. You’ll be getting up close and personal with the Groza, so this’ll help you survive blasts from grenades or the dreaded fire shotgun.

Moving onto Perk 2: take your pick from Overkill or Ghost. The former will give you long range options, while the latter will help you as the circle tightens and UAVs start flying about.

Amped lets you swap weapons between your Groza and your long range weapon, which is vital if you’re caught in a pinch or run out of ammo.

C4’s ability to take out vehicles, even with its short throw distance, is powerful and incredibly satisfying. Plus, you can chuck it through windows with ease if you’re legging it at buildings with your Groza in tow.

I can’t get over how powerful Stun grenades are. Fling them near an enemy and it’ll totally prevent them from moving for at least a few seconds; a great companion for short range fights.

That’s all for our Groza guide! We have an even greater selection of delectable Warzone guides, though, so check out our best Warzone guns guide, as well as advice on the War Tracks you can play in your vehicles in Warzone.