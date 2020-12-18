Cyberpunk 2077 crafting: blueprints, infinite crafting components, and more

Crafting is an often overlooked system in Cyberpunk 2077, and many players will complete a playthrough without so much as glancing at the crafting screen. But once you understand the basics, crafting becomes an extremely powerful (read: utterly overpowered) tool for generating infinite money and giving you the best possible gear. Our Cyberpunk 2077 crafting guide will walk you through how crafting works, how to get infinite crafting components and money, how to farm Legendary crafting components, and more.

Cyberpunk 2077 crafting overview

Crafting in Cyberpunk 2077 is a pretty simple process – it’s just hard to see its simplicity behind the clunky UI design. Here’s what you need to know about crafting:

There are two aspects to crafting in Cyberpunk 2077: crafting new equipment, and upgrading existing equipment. Each of these processes has its own tab in the game’s crafting screen.

Crafting new equipment requires item components . Upgrading equipment requires item components and upgrade components . Both types of components come in different rarities which allow you to craft different rarities of equipment.

. Upgrading equipment requires item components and . Both types of components come in different rarities which allow you to craft different rarities of equipment. You can get crafting components by disassembling items, which you can do from your Backpack screen. Rarer items will give you rarer components if disassembled.

Crafting is an entire skill in Cyberpunk 2077, with its own unique perk tree. You can level up your crafting skill over time by crafting and upgrading items. The higher your Crafting level and the more perks you unlock, the more you can get out of crafting and disassembling.

Many players overlook crafting on their first playthrough, only to realise its power later on. Crafting not only allows you to keep your favourite gear relevant and powerful, but it is also the gateway to infinite money – as you’ll see below!

How to get infinite crafting components (and money!)

Crafting can get a little broken in Cyberpunk 2077. Thanks to a couple of perks in the Crafting perk tree, you can gain extra components from disassembling items, and you can make use of this to give yourself potentially infinite components and infinite money. There are lots of ways to do this, but here’s one of the simplest methods:

Place 1 perk point into Mechanic , and 3 points into Workshop . Both can be found under the crafting skill.

, and 3 points into . Both can be found under the crafting skill. Find a place with lots of vending machines and purchase as many $10 items as possible (don’t go for the $5 machines because these won’t give you components).

Head into your Backpack and disassemble all the vending machine items you just purchased. You’ll be given huge numbers of common and uncommon item components.

Go into the crafting screen and find the most expensive thing you can craft using just common and uncommon components (a good option is the Nekomata Tech Sniper Rifle). Craft as many as you can.

Go to the nearest vendor and sell all those crafted items.

This is an endless loop that gives you more components and money than you started with, in exchange for nothing but a bit of your time. The next time you do this, you’ll be able to buy even more vending machine items and disassemble them for even more components.

For more ways to get rich quick, be sure to check out Jake’s guide on how to make money fast in Cyberpunk 2077!

Legendary crafting components farming

The very best equipment you can craft in Cyberpunk 2077 requires Legendary crafting components – the rarest kind, distinguished by its gold colour. Thankfully, you can use the same broken crafting perks mentioned above (Mechanic and Workshop) to farm Legendary components. It’s also a good idea to pick up the Ex Nihilo and Cost Optimizations perks while you’re at it, because they will make this method even more efficient.

One more perk that you absolutely need for this method is Edgerunner Artisan (unlocked at crafting skill level 18), because you need this in order to craft Legendary items.

So, how do you farm Legendary crafting components? You simply have to go into your crafting screen, find a low-cost gold item to craft which requires 1 Legendary crafting component, and craft it as many times as you can. Obviously this means you’ll need at least 1 Legendary crafting component to begin with.

Then, disassemble all those items you just crafted. Thanks to the perks you’ve picked up, there’s a very high chance that you’ll end up with more Legendary crafting components than you started with, and it cost you absolutely nothing. Repeat for as long as you like, to get as many components as you wish. This same method can be used to craft all the different rarities of components.

Crafting blueprints

To expand your library of possible items and equipment to craft in Cyberpunk 2077, you’ll need to procure crafting blueprints. These blueprints can be purchased from vendors across Night City. They’re fairly pricey, often costing thousands of eurodollars, but once purchased you can craft that item as many times as you like from that point onward.

Different vendors stock different crafting blueprints, and the type of vendor generally matches the type of blueprint item. So if you’re after cyberware, you’d best check the trading tab of your local ripperdoc; whereas if you’re after guns, your best bet is to head to one of the nearby gun icons on the map.

Hopefully this guide has answered any questions you may have had about the crafting system in Cyberpunk 2077. If you’re interested in expanding your repertoire, you may want to take a look at our guides on procuring the Cyberpunk 2077 Mantis Blades, or the equally useful Cyberpunk 2077 Gorilla Arms.