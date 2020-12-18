Jack in to watch this cyberpunk edition of Mystery Steam Reviews
Cyberpunch-Out!!
It’s pretty hard to jack out, isn’t it? Cyberpunk 2077 is everywhere you turn. Whether its stories about CD Projekt Red’s bonus system or an overabundance of dildos, the biggest game of the year has been dominating The Video Games Discussion.
Naturally enough, The Weekspot Boys are riding that wave, so grab that cable that’s coming out of your head and stick it into the USB port or whatever and enjoy this futuristic Mystery Steam Reviews.
For those that aren’t aware: there are other cyberpunk games than Cyberpunk. So, for this week’s MSR, both myself and Matthew had to choose three games we thought fit into the genre. The only problem is I’m not sure either of us totally understand what the genre is. You’re better off just watching to see us try and figure things out.
If you’re new around these parts, you can see a full breakdown of the rules in the Mystery Steam Reviews Rule Bible™ below. Also, remember to boast about getting all six right in the comments. And, while you’re there, let us know what series/genre/theme you’d like to see next on MSR!
If you like this, then you may very well enjoy this week’s episode of The PC Gaming Weekspot. We mostly chatted about our thoughts on Cyberpunk 2077 (obviously), and did a little recap of Geoff Keighley’s Night Of Video Game Announcements & Trailers (and awards).
While you’re here, why not have a look at last week’s edition of Mystery Steam Reviews that focused on western RPGs.
MYSTERY STEAM REVIEWS RULE BIBLE™
For those not in the know, or who need a refresher.
Colm and Matthew both bring three Steam reviews to the MSR arena (yes, arena), but they omit the name of the game each review is for. Their opponent must correctly guess the name of that game, including any numbers or subtitles. However, there is some leeway for things such as "Complete Edition" or "Definitive Edition." One correct answer = one point.
While both combatants have 90 seconds on each Mystery Steam Review, they also have help in the form of three lifelines. These can be used at any stage during battle, and pause the 90-second timer. Each lifeline can only be used once.
Question allows whoever is in the hot seat to ask a simple yes or no question, as long as the question isn’t, “is the name of the game [insert name of the game here]?". When Second Opinion is used, the man in the warm chair will get to hear a second Steam review of the same game. And when Genre is activated, the genre of the game is revealed to the man with the fiery arse.
Please log in to reply.
Advertisement