Jack in to watch this cyberpunk edition of Mystery Steam Reviews

Every Monday, on The PC Gaming Weekspot, Colm and Matthew test each other’s game knowledge in a weekly quiz called Mystery Steam Reviews. You can probably guess the format of the quiz but if not: we read out Steam reviews and guess the game they’re about.

It’s pretty hard to jack out, isn’t it? Cyberpunk 2077 is everywhere you turn. Whether its stories about CD Projekt Red’s bonus system or an overabundance of dildos, the biggest game of the year has been dominating The Video Games Discussion.

Naturally enough, The Weekspot Boys are riding that wave, so grab that cable that’s coming out of your head and stick it into the USB port or whatever and enjoy this futuristic Mystery Steam Reviews.

For those that aren’t aware: there are other cyberpunk games than Cyberpunk. So, for this week’s MSR, both myself and Matthew had to choose three games we thought fit into the genre. The only problem is I’m not sure either of us totally understand what the genre is. You’re better off just watching to see us try and figure things out.

If you’re new around these parts, you can see a full breakdown of the rules in the Mystery Steam Reviews Rule Bible™ below. Also, remember to boast about getting all six right in the comments. And, while you’re there, let us know what series/genre/theme you’d like to see next on MSR!

If you like this, then you may very well enjoy this week’s episode of The PC Gaming Weekspot. We mostly chatted about our thoughts on Cyberpunk 2077 (obviously), and did a little recap of Geoff Keighley’s Night Of Video Game Announcements & Trailers (and awards).

