4

Riot announce League Of Legends MMO… in a tweet to a fan

Imogen Beckhelling

News Writer

18th December 2020 / 12:15PM

Last night, my Twitter feed was all abuzz about Riot Games announcing a League Of Legends MMO. However, this excitement didn’t come from the reveal itself, but more the way it was it was revealed. There was no big marketing ploy or tantalising teaser trailer, nope – a Riot executive just casually tweeted it out.

I bet their PR department are having a field day.

“My recent job at Riot has been to help develop the League universe, which we’re going to need!” vice president of IP and entertainment Greg Street posted. “Because it is time. My new job is to kick off a big (some might say massive) game that many of you, and many Rioters, have been asking us to create.”

It was probably enough of a tease that he said “massive”, which led fans to jump into his mentions and ask the important questions.

“Tell me now… IS IT AN MMO?” “@RichelleLOL” asked. “Will I be able to pick my waifu’s clothes and hairstyle?!”

Alright, cool, just announce that right there then.

Greg street was lead systems designer on World Of Warcraft at Blizzard for five years before moving to Riot, so it makes sense he’d be in the know about their MMO.

Riot have since told PCGamer that, yeah, that is a thing they’re making: “Greg’s tweet is our only official statement at this time. I can confirm that he will be working on a massively multiplayer online role-playing game (MMORPG).”

No specific details have been shared about this MMO just yet, but it’s heavily implied it’ll be set in the League Of Legends universe, Runeterra. Street mentions that they’re hiring for the game right now, so it could be a while before we hear more about it.

Riot seem pretty determined to wham a game into as many genres as they can at the moment. Over the last couple of years, they’ve released card game Legends Of Runeterra, autochess battler Teamfight Tactics and first-person shooter Valorant. Then they’re working on a LoL esports manager, a mysterious multiplayer game, a fighting game, the singleplayer platformer Conv/rgence, and turn-based RPG Ruined King to boot.

They also have a pretty successful virtual pop group and a cartoon series on the way.

Who am I?

Imogen Beckhelling

News Writer

Imogen is a lore enthusiast and lover of all the fun shenanigans game communities get up to. She spends too much time playing Overwatch, and not enough time having interests that aren't to do with video games.

More by me

