Sony removed Cyberpunk 2077 from the PlayStation Store

While Cyberpunk 2077 is a mess, especially on consoles, I was not expecting Sony to straight-up remove the game from their download store. While folks who bought it there can still play it, Sony have pulled Cyberpunk from sale on the PlayStation Store as they introduced an open refund policy. Others can still buy the game on the vintage tech known as ‘a disc’. But while the situation was certainly sparked by the state of the game, this particular move seems ultimately to be about refunds.

CD Projekt Red had initially directed PlayStation Store purchasers towards Sony and the usual refund system, but many had their request denied so CDPR soon said er, hang on, wait a bit, we’ll get back to you on this. Turns out, Sony’s bespoke Cyberpunk blanket refund solution also involves entirely pulling the game from sale in their store. For this to happen with such a high-profile game is wild.

“SIE strives to ensure a high level of customer satisfaction, therefore we will begin to offer a full refund for all gamers who have purchased Cyberpunk 2077 via PlayStation Store,” Sony say on their Cyberpunk refunds page. “SIE will also be removing Cyberpunk 2077 from PlayStation Store until further notice.”

Why’s this on a PC gaming site? Cos it speaks to quite how much CDPR’s gamble on releasing the game in this state has backfired. And dude, Sony pulled the biggest game of the year from their store. And you’ll hear about this anyway. And, uh, jeez, if you insist on more, let’s boldly claim that this means the degree to which Cyberpunk is a PC game has now increased because it’s slightly less on PlayStations, yeah? CP2077 is now 16% more a PC game: there’s your headline.

I agree with our Graham’s Cyberpunk 2077 review, which said it “is huge, sprawling, complex, and deeply flawed” – kinda like noughties Eurojank. It really is. Despite all the bugs and jank (and, in all honesty, sometimes thanks to them), I am having a good time: that’s the Eurojank spirit, baby.