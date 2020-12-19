Cyberpunk 2077 has another hotfix patch incoming

A second post-launch patch is hitting Cyberpunk 2077, fixing more bugs causing crashes and halting quests, among other issues. Hotfix 1.05 launched on consoles overnight, with the devs saying it would “follow soon” on PC. I’m not seeing yet, though. CDPR also offer a tantalising note about wanting to support people who make mods, though I imagine they have a lot of other tasks to tick off before they reach mod support.

The Cyberpunk v1.05 patch notes list fixes for dozens of bugs, including a great many which interrupt quests. Plus, Dum Dum should stop following V around. Crosshairs should stop lingering on the screen for-chuffing-ever. AMD Ryzen processors with 4 and 6 cores should be running a bit better. Processors which don’t support AVX instructions shouldn’t be crashing at the end of the Prologue either. And RTS reflections should be less weirdly bright. Ah, there’s lots, see it all for yourself in the notes.

One curious note: “Removed the memory_pool_budgets.csv file”. Some players have been fiddling with numbers in that and reported huge performance gains. But whatever people thought was happening, CDPR say it “was not connected with the final version of the game and had no influence on it (it was a leftover file used during the development to estimate memory usage. It had no effect on how much memory was actually allocated).” So why were some folks reporting 50% FPS boosts? CDPR say, “Perceived performance increase after editing the file may have been related to restarting the game.” Huh!

CDPR also say they have removed the debug console “to prevent functions that could lead to crashes or blocked quests” – which I guess is trying to save people from their own curiosity? Hmm. “This doesn’t mean we don’t want to support the modding community,” they add. “Stay tuned for more info on that.” Mate my eyes will go squared if I stay tuned that long.

“Soon” is a vague launch window for the PC patch, but I can tell you I’m still on v1.04 on Steam.

The hotfix doesn’t mention a fun bug I only heard about today: save files get corrupted if they grow too large, often caused by lots of crafting. Some folks say saves get slow past 6MB then corrupt past 8MB. If you’re crafting a lot, do make sure you have safe saves to fall back on. Oh jeez, my save files have already hit 5MB – and I’ve not even grinded the crafting skill enough for actually good gear yet.

Our Cyberpunk 2077 review calls it “a big, beautiful and broken mess”. It is. Enough so that Sony pulled it from the PlayStation Store as they opened up refunds. And yet, we like it enough to put it on the RPS calendar because it is, at very least, a well fancy walking simulator.