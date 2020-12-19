Best PC games New PC games 2020 Best graphics cards Best free PC games Best Minecraft shaders Best Warzone loadout Cyberpunk 2077 guides

Support us
Visit our store
Now streaming live:
23

Cyberpunk 2077 has another hotfix patch incoming

Alice O'Connor

News Editor

19th December 2020 / 5:05PM

A Cyberpunk 2077 screenshot showing aA cyborg woman posing with a cigarette in the bar, Afterlife.

A second post-launch patch is hitting Cyberpunk 2077, fixing more bugs causing crashes and halting quests, among other issues. Hotfix 1.05 launched on consoles overnight, with the devs saying it would “follow soon” on PC. I’m not seeing yet, though. CDPR also offer a tantalising note about wanting to support people who make mods, though I imagine they have a lot of other tasks to tick off before they reach mod support.

The Cyberpunk v1.05 patch notes list fixes for dozens of bugs, including a great many which interrupt quests. Plus, Dum Dum should stop following V around. Crosshairs should stop lingering on the screen for-chuffing-ever. AMD Ryzen processors with 4 and 6 cores should be running a bit better. Processors which don’t support AVX instructions shouldn’t be crashing at the end of the Prologue either. And RTS reflections should be less weirdly bright. Ah, there’s lots, see it all for yourself in the notes.

One curious note: “Removed the memory_pool_budgets.csv file”. Some players have been fiddling with numbers in that and reported huge performance gains. But whatever people thought was happening, CDPR say it “was not connected with the final version of the game and had no influence on it (it was a leftover file used during the development to estimate memory usage. It had no effect on how much memory was actually allocated).” So why were some folks reporting 50% FPS boosts? CDPR say, “Perceived performance increase after editing the file may have been related to restarting the game.” Huh!

CDPR also say they have removed the debug console “to prevent functions that could lead to crashes or blocked quests” – which I guess is trying to save people from their own curiosity? Hmm. “This doesn’t mean we don’t want to support the modding community,” they add. “Stay tuned for more info on that.” Mate my eyes will go squared if I stay tuned that long.

“Soon” is a vague launch window for the PC patch, but I can tell you I’m still on v1.04 on Steam.

The hotfix doesn’t mention a fun bug I only heard about today: save files get corrupted if they grow too large, often caused by lots of crafting. Some folks say saves get slow past 6MB then corrupt past 8MB. If you’re crafting a lot, do make sure you have safe saves to fall back on. Oh jeez, my save files have already hit 5MB – and I’ve not even grinded the crafting skill enough for actually good gear yet.

Our Cyberpunk 2077 review calls it “a big, beautiful and broken mess”. It is. Enough so that Sony pulled it from the PlayStation Store as they opened up refunds. And yet, we like it enough to put it on the RPS calendar because it is, at very least, a well fancy walking simulator.

Tagged with .

If you click our links to online stores and make a purchase we may receive a few pennies. Find more information here.

Jump to comments (23)

Who am I?

Alice O'Connor

News Editor

When not writing news, Alice may be found in the sea.

More by me

Support RPS and get an ad-free site, extra articles, and free stuff! Tell me more
Please enable Javascript to view comments.

Please log in to reply.

Advertisement

More of this sort of thing

The RPS Advent Calendar 2020, December 19th

The best 7/10 ever made?

18

What are we all playing this weekend?

Well?

80

Goofy puzzler Wattam is now out on Steam, too

3

Rainbow Six Siege legacy version comes to the Arcade

5

Latest articles

The RPS Advent Calendar 2020, December 19th

The best 7/10 ever made?

18

What are we all playing this weekend?

Well?

80

Goofy puzzler Wattam is now out on Steam, too

3

Rainbow Six Siege legacy version comes to the Arcade

5