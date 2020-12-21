Best PC games New PC games 2020 Best graphics cards Best free PC games Best Minecraft shaders Best Warzone loadout Cyberpunk 2077 guides

Support us
Visit our store
Now streaming live:
27

Alien: Isolation is free on Epic right now

Alice O'Connor

News Editor

21st December 2020 / 4:45PM

In space, no one can hear you scream “THAT’S RAD” when you see Alien: Isolation is the latest free game on the Epic Games Store. As their Christmas celebration of daily giveaways continues, you have until tomorrow to grab the fine first-person horror game that’s sorta a sequel to the classic film. It’s a good’un, I say despite having given up on it myself because I’m too much of a spacebaby.

You have until 4pm (8am Pacific) on Tuesday to grab Alien: Isolation free for keepsies from the Epic Games Store.

After a long stretch of crap Alien and Aliens games, it was a wonderful surprise to see the best one in ages come from the studio behind Total War, of all people. It stars Amanda Ripley during the years her mum, series star Ellen Ripley, was lost in space in stasis. Then, an alien arrives. Unlike Aliens games about spattering acid blood all over, this is far more of an Alien one, a game of hiding and scurrying. Too tense for me.

“Isolation is the best Alien game I’ve ever played, I’m in no doubt about that,” our former Adam (RPS in peace) said in our Alien: Isolation review. “Even in its awkward moments it is doing something interesting with the license, exploring the edges of what is possible in its world, quietly and discreetly. I expect the debate about certain design choices to be loud and long. At the centre of the debate will be one of the finest entries in the Alien canon in any medium, and one of the finest horror experiences in ours.”

For free, it’s fine if you too end up just shouting NO THANKS at your PC and quitting. The 15 days of free games come as part of Epic’s holiday sale.

Tagged with , , , .

If you click our links to online stores and make a purchase we may receive a few pennies. Find more information here.

Jump to comments (27)

Who am I?

Alice O'Connor

News Editor

When not writing news, Alice may be found in the sea.

More by me

Support RPS and get an ad-free site, extra articles, and free stuff! Tell me more
Please enable Javascript to view comments.

Please log in to reply.

Advertisement

More of this sort of thing

We erased Terminator: Resistance from history and reviewed what got made instead

I'll be whack

61

Wot I Think: Alien - Isolation

Postcolonial perfection?

175

Alien: Isolation is 95 percent off for Alien Day

34

Sit still and quietly listen to Alien: Isolation's soundscapes

43

Latest articles

Fall Guys leaves a Santa costume in your stocking this week

Hardspace: Shipbreaker adds demolition charges and a new ship class

4

Pendragon developers' next game is headed to the Scottish Highlands

2

Surprise, Stardew Valley update 1.5 is out right now on PC

3