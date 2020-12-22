Steam's Winter Sale has begun

If you listen quietly at this time of year, you’ll hear a faint jingling on the breeze. It’s not Santa though, oh no, it’s Valve’s jolly pockets jingling with anticipation as a Steam’s Winter Sale begins. That’s right folks, the seasonal deals are upon us: between now and January 5th, thousands of games will be discounted across Steam. The 5th annual Steam Awards are kicking off too, so go get your votes in while you can.

Get your festive selves over to Steam to see all the offerings. As ever, there is: a lot.

Just like the sales of Chirstmas past, this year’s Steam Winter Sale will give you Steam Points when you buy games, which you can then use to buy cute cosmetics to customise your account. In a press release, Valve says the Steam Points Program has been updated this year, and there are new seasonal items like animated stickers and avatars to grab.

The 2020 Steam Awards are also in full swing now, so head over to the Steam Awards page to vote for your fave nominees. You have until January 3rd to get your votes in, and you’ll earn some trading cards by doing so. Categories this year include “Best Game You Suck At”, “Better With Friends”, “Sit Back And Relax Award”, and more. They also have Hades up for their “Game Of The Year”, so you have to go and vote for that, obviously.

Steam’s Winter Sale is on now, and ends January 5th 2021 at 10am PT (6pm GMT).