Cyberpunk 2077 speedrunners have raced to have sex in under 11 minutes

Now that Cyberpunk 2077 has been in players’ hands for a couple weeks, progress has been made in two talented but different groups of goofs. Already this week, modders have cooked up a mod to change your hairstyle since V isn’t able to after leaving character creation. Let’s see what the speedrunners are up to then. Oh, they’re racing to have sex as soon as possible. Of course they are.

This particular speedrun to have sex in Cyberpunk 2077 comes at you by way of “Tomatoanus”, a speedrunner who’s also performed sex sprints in Fallout 4 and Fallout New Vegas. For Cyberpunk 2077, he’s gotten arriving at the act down to an impressive 10 minutes and 27 seconds.

Most of the run isn’t too steamy, of course. As Tomato explains, there are some cutscenes that can’t be skipped early in the game that take up about half of the run time. After that though, he’s able to use a glitch called “fist gliding”. I’m tempted to say it’s exactly what you think it is but, given the context, maybe it isn’t.

Here, witness him scaling a building by using his fists like the little propellers that could.

By swapping between a weapon and his fists quickly enough, he enters a state where punching propels him forward. Why not?

That’s not the only hacky tech on display here. He’s also able to make use of what’s called a “fall damage cancel” and yes, this one is what you think it is. After sliding off a ledge, V avoids taking fall damage by landing first on a street sign and then sliding to the ground. With these powers combined, Tomato is able to bust out of the prologue area where he’s meant to be confined. After that, he’s able to fist glide his way to a love bar more quickly than his feet could carry him naturally, propositioning one of the “JoyToy” sex workers at 10:27.

Tomatoanus explains that the tricks on display here are what helped Cyberpunk speedrunners take this particular route from a two hour completion time last week to his 10 minutes and change this week. It’s silly stuff, sure, but Tomato’s speedrun videos are quite neat. He explains the how and why of every trick quickly but clearly so I always come away learning a little something about the game.

In other Cyberpunk 2077 news, it’s been pretty buggy at launch. It’s not all bad though, as you can read more about in Graham’s Cyberpunk 2077 review.