Best PC games New PC games 2020 Best graphics cards Best free PC games Best Minecraft shaders Best Warzone loadout Cyberpunk 2077 guides

Support us
Visit our store
Now streaming live:

Genshin Impact's first new map zone is now live

Lauren Morton

Contributor

23rd December 2020 / 5:50PM

Bundle up for this one, folks. Genshin Impact has launched its first map addition and it’s not just here for the holidays. The new Dragonspine zone is here to stay and it’s quite chilly. Update 1.2 for Mihoyo’s open world battler has arrived, adding a new chilly status effect, a new in-game event, and plenty of other changes.

The Dragonspine area will introduce Genshin’s new “sheer cold” status effect. One you accumulate too much by staying out in the sub-zero climate of the mountain, you’ll start taking health damage. Walking through a snowstorm or swimming in the cold will speed up your sheer cold accumulation while heat sources like bonfires and torches will remove it. Prepare yourself for the cold, because Dragonspine is home to puzzles and quests that you’ll want to hunt down.

This also marks the start of “The Chalk Prince and the Dragon” event during which Mihoyo say you can earn the snazzy new weapon Festering Desire. The event will unfold in four acts throughout the rest of December during which you can complete challenges to unlock Festering Desire’s special abilities.

You can find all the rest of the nitty gritty on the event in Mihoyo’s post. Full update notes with bug fixes, new character details, and more are over here.

Tagged with , .

If you click our links to online stores and make a purchase we may receive a few pennies. Find more information here.

Who am I?

Lauren Morton

Contributor

More by me

Support RPS and get an ad-free site, extra articles, and free stuff! Tell me more
Please enable Javascript to view comments.

Please log in to reply.

Advertisement

More of this sort of thing

Where to find White Iron Chunks in Genshin Impact

White iron chunks are hidden in plain sight.

Genshin Impact Elemental Reactions - all elemental reactions and resonance

Genshin's elements, effects, and reactions.

Genshin Impact specs - can my PC, PS4, or mobile run Genshin Impact?

Genshin Impact's required hardware.

What happens on your birthday in Genshin Impact?

How Genshin Impact wishes you a happy birthday.

Latest articles

This database of game menus is very cool, actually

Super Meat Boy Forever is out now

3

Indie game publishers are sharing their contracts for developers to inspect

7

The RPS Advent Calendar 2020, December 23rd

If you build it, you shall just keep building it, forever

17