Have You Played... Ritual Of The Moon?

Have You Played? is an endless stream of game retrospectives. One a day, every day, perhaps for all time.

Ritual Of The Moon is an unusual game. Similar to The Longing, it has a real time element to it, although with Ritual Of The Moon it is more specific. You see, the Ritual Of The Moon has to be played once a day, every day, for 28 days, in order to complete it. Oh ho ho, you can see where this is going.

I did a diary of playing the game which got a bit weird at times, so if you want a lot of articles about Ritual Of The Moon then they exist and will probably tell you more. In it, you see, you play a witch who has been banished to a little pod on the moon. But every day a meteor hurtles toward the earth – the same people who cast you out – and you have to decide what to do about it.

Your choices stack up over time. I kept accidentally letting meteors hit the planet, so it ended up a bit of a smoking ruin. Although I did kind of think they deserved it.

It’s a sad, quiet, meditative game about breathing and loneliness and drawing pictures in the stars. And metaphor, obviously.