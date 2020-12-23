Best PC games New PC games 2020 Best graphics cards Best free PC games Best Minecraft shaders Best Warzone loadout Cyberpunk 2077 guides

1

Have You Played... Ritual Of The Moon?

I see the moon and the moon sees me

Alice Bell

Deputy Editor

23rd December 2020 / 7:30AM

Featured post A black and white image from Ritual Of The Moon showing several ritual items - a photograph, a plant in a bottle, some different stones and crystals - arrayed in a semi circle above the words 'THE UNIVERSE RUNS THROUGH MY BLOOD'

Ritual Of The Moon is an unusual game. Similar to The Longing, it has a real time element to it, although with Ritual Of The Moon it is more specific. You see, the Ritual Of The Moon has to be played once a day, every day, for 28 days, in order to complete it. Oh ho ho, you can see where this is going.

I did a diary of playing the game which got a bit weird at times, so if you want a lot of articles about Ritual Of The Moon then they exist and will probably tell you more. In it, you see, you play a witch who has been banished to a little pod on the moon. But every day a meteor hurtles toward the earth – the same people who cast you out – and you have to decide what to do about it.

Your choices stack up over time. I kept accidentally letting meteors hit the planet, so it ended up a bit of a smoking ruin. Although I did kind of think they deserved it.

It’s a sad, quiet, meditative game about breathing and loneliness and drawing pictures in the stars. And metaphor, obviously.

Alice Bell

Alice Bell

Deputy Editor

RPS's dep ed. Small person powered by tea and enthusiasm for video game romances.

