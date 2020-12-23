Have You Played... Ritual Of The Moon?
I see the moon and the moon sees me
Ritual Of The Moon is an unusual game. Similar to The Longing, it has a real time element to it, although with Ritual Of The Moon it is more specific. You see, the Ritual Of The Moon has to be played once a day, every day, for 28 days, in order to complete it. Oh ho ho, you can see where this is going.
I did a diary of playing the game which got a bit weird at times, so if you want a lot of articles about Ritual Of The Moon then they exist and will probably tell you more. In it, you see, you play a witch who has been banished to a little pod on the moon. But every day a meteor hurtles toward the earth – the same people who cast you out – and you have to decide what to do about it.
Your choices stack up over time. I kept accidentally letting meteors hit the planet, so it ended up a bit of a smoking ruin. Although I did kind of think they deserved it.
It’s a sad, quiet, meditative game about breathing and loneliness and drawing pictures in the stars. And metaphor, obviously.