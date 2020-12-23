Overwatch is free to play over the holidays

Not much to do over Crimble? Hey, maybe you might fancy bursting some faces with colourful violence in Overwatch. Blizzard’s multiplayer FPS is holding a two-week free trial over the hols, and is on sale right now if you like it enough to want it for keepsies. Or if you just want something new to play for a bit, that’s cool. The game is running its Christmas event right now too.

The two-week free trial runs until January 4th, letting folks, y’know, play Overwatch for free for two weeks. Head over here for the free trial. If you do buy the full game, any cosmetics and bits earned during this will carry over.

In its Christmas sale, the Standard Edition is £13 (a 23% discount). Or it’s £17 (50% off) for the Legendary Edition, which includes with a number of skins for Overwatch wizards as well as Overwatch-y cosmetic bits for World Of Warcraft, Diablo 3, Hearthstone, Heroes Of The Storm, and StarCraft II.

We’ve declared Overwatch one of the best PC games of the decade. I had no involvement in its placement cos I think I’ve only played one trial weekend yonks ago. Maybe it’s time for a return visit – I know our Imogen is a big fan.