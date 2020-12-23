Super Meat Boy Forever is out now

Several years later than planned, the sequel to 2010 smash hit Super Meat Boy has arrived. Super Meat Boy Forever is its name, and more murderously tough platforming is its game – though this time with an auto-running twist.

Your squishy heroes will be handling the running themselves, see, while you focus on jumping, dashing, punching, and trying not to get minced by the squillion buzzsaws. I’ll have to see how that shakes out in reality, but Meat Boy co-creator Tommy Refenes talked with us before about wanting two-button controls to make the game accessible but certainly not make it easy.

“You’re not having to do like five controls to dash out of the way and you don’t have to do the weird wiggle back and forth to land on a platform that’s small,” he told Katharine in 2019. “We have two buttons that you can map to anything. I feel like that lowers the barrier of entry enough so we don’t have to make an easy mode. We start at Hard, so our base is as hard as Super Meat Boy was, and it goes up from there.”

In a wee letter on Twitter marking the launch today, Refenes said “I could not be more proud of the game we’ve made.”

Team Meat co-founder Edmund McMillen isn’t part of this one, by the way, having long since parted company to do his own things. The next of those is a new Binding Of Isaac expansion based on a huge fan-made mod.

Super Meat Boy Forever is available now from the Epic Games Store for £16. It’s also on Nintendo Switch now. But yep, not on Steam until 2021.