Best PC games New PC games 2020 Best graphics cards Best free PC games Best Minecraft shaders Best Warzone loadout Cyberpunk 2077 guides

Support us
Visit our store
Now streaming live:
40

Tencent now own Digital Extremes and Splash Damage

Alice O'Connor

News Editor

23rd December 2020 / 11:16AM

Chinese media conglomerate Tencent have bought Leyou, a name which might not mean much to you but you’ll know some of their subsidiaries: Warframe developers Digital Extremes, and Dirty Bomb devs Splash Damage. Both those studios have issued statements saying hey, don’t sweat it, this will be fine.

“We will remain creatively independent, we expect no changes to Warframe or how our studio operates, and we will remain as dedicated ever to you, the community, who has been with us every step of the way since we launched Warframe,” Digital Extremes said in their statement.

“Our acquisition will allow Splash Damage to operate as an independent entity within the Tencent family, while we get to leverage their expertise to allow us to build even greater games as we move into our third decade,” Splash Damage said in theirs.

Leyou started, weirdly, as part of Chinese chicken meat company Sumpo Food Holdings, who were looking to diversify their business. In 2014 they bought a majority stake of Digital Extremes then almost all the rest in 2016, and bought Splash Damage in 2016 too. Now Tencent have snapped up Leyou, adding them to a stable of studios which includes Riot Games and Funcom, as well as stakes in Epic Games, Ubisoft, Frontier Developments, Activision Blizzard, Paradox Interactive, Grinding Gear Games, and more.

The consolidation of the games industry continues.

Disclosure: I have pals at Splash Damage. Pal? Maybe just pal now.

Tagged with , , , , , , .

If you click our links to online stores and make a purchase we may receive a few pennies. Find more information here.

Jump to comments (40)

Who am I?

Alice O'Connor

News Editor

When not writing news, Alice may be found in the sea.

More by me

Support RPS and get an ad-free site, extra articles, and free stuff! Tell me more
Please enable Javascript to view comments.

Please log in to reply.

Advertisement

More of this sort of thing

Dirty Bomb's free design document is full of FPS engineering insight

20

Dirty Bomb removing microtransactions in final update

8

Dirty Bomb ending development, servers to stay online

12

Free-to-play FPS Dirty Bomb officially launches after years in open beta

13

Latest articles

Genshin Impact's first new map zone is now live

Super Meat Boy Forever is out now

2

Indie game publishers are sharing their contracts for developers to inspect

3

The RPS Advent Calendar 2020, December 23rd

If you build it, you shall just keep building it, forever

14