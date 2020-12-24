Best PC games New PC games 2020 Best graphics cards Best free PC games Best Minecraft shaders Best Warzone loadout Cyberpunk 2077 guides

Baldur's Gate 3 devs celebrate Christmas with a song about brainworms

Alice O'Connor

News Editor

24th December 2020 / 5:58PM

A Mind Flayer hangs out with Santa in Larian's music video Tadpole For You, Tadpole For Me.

Christmas music as a genre is rife with earworms (I’ve got chuffing Slade stuck in my own head right now) but the makers of Baldur’s Gate 3 have gone one step further with Christmas brainworms. Larian Studios today dropped the surprise Christmas present of Tadpole For You, Tadpole For Me – a festive song about being infested by Mind Flayer parasites. And yes, the devs sing it themselves. After all, iiiiiiiiiiiiitt’s Christmaaaaas. Ah god damn it.

Baldur’s Gate 3 would be a very different game if our characters were quite so enthusiastic about their own Mind Flayer tadpoles. Makes you wonder if they shouldn’t go with the flow. Sounds great fun, really. What’s the worst that could happen?

The fantasy RPG entered early access this year, with a view to maybe launch in full in 2021. Our Baldur’s Gate 3 early access review liked a lot about it, though Matthew Castle did think he might rather wait until it was complete and done. I’m holding out myself.

Disclosure: Our former Adam (RPS in peace) now works for Larian as a writer. If we create a song, maybe he’ll come back to us?

