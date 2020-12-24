Best PC games New PC games 2020 Best graphics cards Best free PC games Best Minecraft shaders Best Warzone loadout Cyberpunk 2077 guides

Cyberpunk 2077 fixes save corruption issue

Alice O'Connor

News Editor

24th December 2020 / 11:22AM

People on the street (ee-da-dee-da-day) in a Cyberpunk 2077 screenshot.

Hotfix 1.06 cyberslid down Cyberpunk 2077‘s cyberchimney overnight, smashing a tiny handful of bugs including one important one: the problem of save files becoming corrupted if they hit 8MB in size. Pass that limit, and boosh, your save is gone, unrecoverable. This really only affected people who did a lot of crafting, but sure did suck for them. So now it’s fixed.

Along with tweaks to make the console version crash less, the hotfix 1.06 patch notes list two things relevant to us on PC:

  • Dum Dum will no longer go missing from Totentanz entrance during Second Conflict.
  • Removed the 8 MB save file size limit. Note: this won’t fix save files corrupted before the update.

As someone whose save file is up over 5MB long before the end of the game (I’ve been doing a lot of side-stuff, and a fair bit of crafting), I had been getting concerned. Good to see it fixed. Hopefully people who were butting against the limit have a safe save they can fall back on, seeing as corrupted ones can’t be recovered.

You might think it’s a niche issue but if you’re investing anything into crafting, you probably should go hard on it. It takes a whole lot of skill points, time, and creation to make the feature worthwhile, encouraging players to make a squillion items so they can reach gear actually worth using. Just another way this game’s loot system is busted, tedious, and–worst of all–unfashionable.

I’m enjoying the big, bold world of Cyberpunk 2077 a whole lot, the closest I’ve felt a game come to Mega-City One (including in the Judge Dredd game!) and the other dizzying dystopian cities I grew up with as a child of the 80s. It’s already a lovely walking simulator as long as you don’t linger long enough to be distracted by disappearing pedestrians, stupid cars, and other such shortcomings. Got some interesting characters and stories at heart, too. But as I said on the advent calendar, bug fixes alone cannot make Cyberpunk 2077 a great game – too many systems are fundamentally a bit crap. Fingers crossed for an ‘Enhanced Edition’ relaunch next year?

Alice O'Connor

News Editor

When not writing news, Alice may be found in the sea.

