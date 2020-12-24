Get jolly by watching Mystery Steam Reviews: Christmas / Snowy Edition
Santa Gabey
The best thing about this festive season is that it means the hell year of 2020 is almost over, and we can all run into the warm embrace of 2021… because 2021 is guaranteed to be better, isn’t it? Like, straight away.
Anyway, before the big red home invader comes down your chimney, The Weekspot Boys are here to give you an early festive gift of a Christmas-themed Mystery Steam Reviews.
The only problem with this idea is that there aren’t as many well known Christmas video games as there are, say, Christmas movies, so we decided to allow video games that have a large snowy bit. And, without giving anything away before you watch, this one is definitely more competitive than last week’s horrendous effort.
If you’re new around these parts, you can see a full breakdown of the rules in the Mystery Steam Reviews Rule Bible™ below. Also, remember to boast about getting all six right in the comments. And, while you’re there, let us know what series/genre/theme you’d like to see next on MSR!
If you like this, then you may very well enjoy this week’s episode of The PC Gaming Weekspot. Rather than be your recap of the last seven days in PC video gaming, we handed out some prestigious Spotty Awards. So, have a listen/watch of that and see if we mentioned your favourite.
While you’re here, why not have a look at last week’s episode of Mystery Steam Reviews that focused on cyberpunk games.
MYSTERY STEAM REVIEWS RULE BIBLE™
For those not in the know, or who need a refresher.
Colm and Matthew both bring three Steam reviews to the MSR arena (yes, arena), but they omit the name of the game each review is for. Their opponent must correctly guess the name of that game, including any numbers or subtitles. However, there is some leeway for things such as "Complete Edition" or "Definitive Edition." One correct answer = one point.
While both combatants have 90 seconds on each Mystery Steam Review, they also have help in the form of three lifelines. These can be used at any stage during battle, and pause the 90-second timer. Each lifeline can only be used once.
Question allows whoever is in the hot seat to ask a simple yes or no question, as long as the question isn’t, “is the name of the game [insert name of the game here]?". When Second Opinion is used, the man in the warm chair will get to hear a second Steam review of the same game. And when Genre is activated, the genre of the game is revealed to the man with the fiery arse.