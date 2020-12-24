Get jolly by watching Mystery Steam Reviews: Christmas / Snowy Edition

Every Monday, on The PC Gaming Weekspot, Colm and Matthew test each other’s game knowledge in a weekly quiz called Mystery Steam Reviews. You can probably guess the format of the quiz but if not: we read out Steam reviews and guess the game they’re about.

The best thing about this festive season is that it means the hell year of 2020 is almost over, and we can all run into the warm embrace of 2021… because 2021 is guaranteed to be better, isn’t it? Like, straight away.

Anyway, before the big red home invader comes down your chimney, The Weekspot Boys are here to give you an early festive gift of a Christmas-themed Mystery Steam Reviews.

The only problem with this idea is that there aren’t as many well known Christmas video games as there are, say, Christmas movies, so we decided to allow video games that have a large snowy bit. And, without giving anything away before you watch, this one is definitely more competitive than last week’s horrendous effort.

If you’re new around these parts, you can see a full breakdown of the rules in the Mystery Steam Reviews Rule Bible™ below. Also, remember to boast about getting all six right in the comments. And, while you’re there, let us know what series/genre/theme you’d like to see next on MSR!

