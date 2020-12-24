See you in 2021!

Best PC games New PC games 2020 Best graphics cards Best free PC games Best Minecraft shaders Best Warzone loadout Cyberpunk 2077 guides

Alice O'Connor

News Editor

24th December 2020

Featured post Arriving at a cabin by sleigh in an illustration from 'Peasant Life in Sweden'.

Alright, that’s it. RPS is concluded for 2020. We wish you a merry Christmas, a happy Hogmanay, a Festivus for the rest of yous, and a general good’un for whatever else you might be doing after the RPS treehouse falls empty. We’ve left Horace a big bowl of Twiglets, Nate’s put a mince & onion pie out for Jason Statham, a series of traps involving Warhammer 40K figurines and coconut crabs should deter burglars, and a few posts are scheduled for the break. Hold tight. We’ll see you back on Monday, the 4th of January, 2021.

Over the break, we have a series of guest authors (mostly) telling us all about the best games you missed from each month of the year.

And god help us, Nate’s back on the daily Christmas cracker jokes.

If you haven’t yet, do check out the RPS advent calendar for thoughts on our favourite 24 games of the year. A whole lot of great games are missing because such is the nature of these things – so come tell us all about the games you’d also want to celebrate?

You’re also most welcome to join in my Christmas gaming traditions of feeling the power, pleasure, and pain of Skeal, boogying to Dracula Cha Cha, and crying to Christmas Pain In Christmas Town when it all gets too much.

By and large, yup, that’s it, that’s us. We’re out and we’re gone. See you next year, gang. Thanks for reading, watching, and listening. Be well.

Alice O'Connor

News Editor

When not writing news, Alice may be found in the sea.

