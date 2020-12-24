The Electronic Wireless Show podcast: the Christmas 2020 specialette

The RPS podcast network (comprising this podcast and The PC Gaming Weekspot) didn’t want to leave you bereft over the break, so we’ve got a little Christmas Eve treatette for you, stuffed right down in your filthy stocking. Yes, it’s a mini podcast – by which I mean about 40 minutes, which is actually quite maxi – where we just have a little chat about what games we’ll be playing over Christmas, and some of our Christmas traditions.

There is a very heated bit about cooking sprouts that, if I’m honest, takes up most of the run time, because it devolves into us interrogating Matthew about why he thinks fruit isn’t allowed to be added to the preparation of non-fruit foods.



To experience this #content, you will need to enable targeting cookies. Yes, we know. Sorry.

Manage cookie settings



You can listen on Spotify, or above, or go straight to Soundcloud where you can download it for later. You can also now discuss the episode on our Discord channel, which has a dedicated room for podcast chat.

You can also get the RSS feed here or find it on iTunes, Stitcher or Pocket Casts. Music is by Jack de Quidt, who deserves the best of the season.

We have merch, but tbh you’re not going to be buying any on Christmas eve are you?

Links

This Christmas we will be playing Cyberpunk 2077, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, Call Of The Sea, Immortals Fenyx Rising, Red Dead Redemption 2, and Desperados 3.

What about you? And how do you cook your sprouts?

We at the Electronic Wireless Show wish you a happy holidays, and a very merry new year!