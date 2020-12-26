Valve reveal Steam's best-selling games of 2020

We’ve told you what we think are the best PC games of 2020 (well, as many as we could fit), but what about cold, hard business? For folks who want metrics and money, Valve have revealed the best-selling games on Steam of 2020. They’re a bit vague about it, mind.

Valve avoid giving numbers or even a definitive ranking for anything. They sort games into ‘bands’, largely not explaining the metrics defining these, and randomly shuffle the order in which they’re presented. So you can broadly see which are successful, but not which is the most successful nor how any compare to others within their band. And they are missing the end of December (and therefore Steam Winter Sale), obvs.

For your convenience, I’ve re-sorted all Valve’s lists into alphabetical order. I’ve also only included the top bands. The full lists of games (many, many more games) are up on Steam right now (switch between categories with the tabs), along with a few extra words from Valve.

Top Sellers by 2020 Revenue

This covers the cost of the game itself plus DLC and in-game purchases. The list’s mostly what you’d expect, though it is impressive that Cyberpunk 2077 crept in despite launching in December. And it’s neat that Among Us made the revenue list despite only costing £4. Whole lot of folks suspicious of their pals this year.

Among Us

Counter-Strike: Global Offensive

Cyberpunk 2077

Destiny 2

Doom Eternal

Dota 2

Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout

Grand Theft Auto V

Monster Hunter: World

Playerunknown’s Battlegrounds

Red Dead Redemption 2

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege

New Releases

Valve say this list goes by revenue in the two weeks following release. Again, lots of things you’d expect, though I am surprised that several former Epic Games Store exclusives had such big Steam debuts despite being ‘out’ for months. And several of these are covered by Xbox Game Pass subscriptions, yet evidently many folks preferred to outright buy them.

Baldur’s Gate 3

Borderlands 3

Command & Conquer Remastered Collection

Cyberpunk 2077

Crusader Kings III

Death Stranding

Doom Eternal

Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot

Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout

Fifa 21

Football Manager 2021

Grounded

Half-Life: Alyx

Horizon Zero Dawn

Mafia: Definitive Edition

Marvel’s Avengers

Microsoft Flight Simulator

Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord

Persona 4 Golden

Resident Evil 3

Sea Of Thieves

Star Wars: Squadrons

Temtem

The Outer Worlds

Wolcen: Lords of Mayhem

Top VR games

Another category defined by revenue from the game, DLC, and in-game purchases. These are mostly familiar games I’d expect to see on the list, but I hadn’t heard of VR Kanojo so I looked it up and oh jesus it’s about hanging out with a virtual schoolgirl.

“Better yet, VR controllers simulate your hands in-game, letting you interact with her more directly,” the devs say. “Just imagine all the possibilities!” Never be curious, Alice.

Arizona Sunshine

Beat Saber

Blade & Sorcery

Boneworks

Half-Life: Alyx

Hot Dogs, Horseshoes & Hand Grenades

Pavlov VR

Pistol Whip

Superhot VR

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim VR

The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners

VR Kanojo

Top Sellers graduating from early access in 2020

Defined by revenue in 2020 from the game, DLC, and in-game purchases. Some good and long-awaited launches this year.

Conqueror’s Blade

Deep Rock Galactic

Golf With Your Friends

DJMax Respect V

Factorio

Hades

Noita

Risk Of Rain 2

Skater XL

Squad

Torchlight III

Wolcen: Lords Of Mayhem

Most Played

Not based on sales, this. The Most Played category goes by peak concurrent players in 2020, with the top tier being games which broke 200,000. It’s largely the big multiplayer games you’d expect, plus Cyberpunk obvs, then the surprise appearance of Life Is Strange 2. Nice one, LIS!

Among Us

Counter-Strike: Global Offensive

Cyberpunk 2077

Destiny 2

Dota 2

Grand Theft Auto V

Life Is Strange 2

Monster Hunter: World

Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord

Playerunknown’s Battlegrounds

Terraria

Top Controller Games Based on Highest Daily Players Using a Controller

Also nothing to do with sales. Even as a Destiny player whose raid group includes someone on controller, I am surprised to see it here. That’s probably because the MMOFPS has enough players to brute-force it into the top tier but damn.

Cyberpunk 2077

Dark Souls III

Destiny 2

Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot

Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout

Fifa 21

Grand Theft Auto V

Hades

Monster Hunter: World

NBA 2K20

Persona 4 Golden

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt