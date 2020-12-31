The eighth RPS Christmas cracker

Every year Graham opens the secret panel in the back of all our heads (with a little screwdriver) and removes our batteries so we don't cause any trouble over the break. On January the 4th he'll put new ones in, but to keep you amused until then we've left you a little Christmas cracker with a joke inside. There's one for every day of the break! You can find articles you might not have read, or help cover the cost of fresh batteries, with the RPS supporter program.

Now, time to enjoy your lovely joke!

Q: How do vets in dystopian future London diagnose skin conditions in poorly hounds?

A: They watch dogs’ lesions

(‘Eighth’ is a nightmare word and I lost all sense of it in the course of putting this post in the website.)